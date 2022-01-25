HI FIVE CHICKEN ANNOUNCES THE SIGNING OF AN ADDITIONAL 6 FRANCHISE LOCATIONS FOR BRITISH COLUMBIA

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 25, 2022 /CNW/ - Hi Five Chicken is a 24 Hour fast-food chain that started in 2016. From its first location in Vancouver to now having four restaurants open, the company has come a long way and continues to grow. Hi Five Chicken has signed real estate commitments to open a minimum of 6 more locations in B.C. with more on the way!
Hi Five Chicken announced their franchise expansion back in April 2021. In addition to the 3 locations already open, Hi Five Chicken will open on Broadway near Cambie Street in Vancouver, Langley, Maple Ridge, Surrey, Coquitlam and Richmond. The company is finalizing locations on Vancouver Island as well. While the brand plans to expand rapidly, it prides itself on its original values – offering delicious food, outstanding customer service, immaculate in restaurant experience and reasonable prices.
Dedicated to serving 'the best' Fried and Roasted Chicken, the company uses local suppliers, fresh ingredients and chicken that is marinated for 36 hours. On the menu, you'll find Regular and Spicy Chicken and numerous sides and appetizers. Hi Five also offers Chicken Sandwiches and Wraps.
Hi Five Chicken's, executive team of Milind Palashetkar, Suraj Sharma, and Mono Moitra, believe the company's focus will always be serving outstanding menu items regardless of whether the location is corporately owned or a franchise location. Hi Five Chicken guarantees a "love at first bite" experience, and with so many delicious options to choose from, it seems just one visit won't do!
"We are so excited to open additional franchise locations in 2022 which will allow us to share this unbelievable brand with customers outside of the Vancouver and Burnaby markets", says company Chairman, Mono Moitra. "We started with one location in Vancouver back in 2016 and it is because of our loyal customers and highly motivated service team, we were able to open another 3 corporate locations. We want to share this brand with franchisees who share the same vision and appetite for serving great chicken!"
To keep up with all things Hi Five Chicken, including updates on new restaurant openings in BC, visit www.hifivechicken.com, or follow on Instagram @hifive.chicken and Facebook @hifivechicken24. If you're interested in opening your very own Hi Five Chicken Franchise, new territories are available for franchising! Email info@hifivechicken.com for more information.
