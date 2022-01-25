Meet the 24-Year-Old Entrepreneur Pioneering Change in the Digital Marketing Space

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 25, 2022 /CNW/ - Canadian businesses are thriving online during the COVID-19 pandemic thanks to myMarketing's groundbreaking digital marketing solution.

Identifying a Need for Change

Mathew Paquet, 24, and two other uOttawa alumni, Maxime Alarie and Paul Michel, founded myMarketing in May 2020. Since then, it has grown to six figures in its first year and is on track to triple its yearly revenue by May 2022. In the past year, myMarketing has grown from a team of three to over 15 employees to meet the increasing demand for its services .

The high demand for myMarketing's services is attributable to its innovative approach to digital marketing. By offering unparalleled flexibility and streamlining digital marketing tasks previously handled by freelancers, in-house marketing teams, and traditional marketing agencies, myMarketing resolves the challenges that come along with them, including hiring and training difficulties, high costs, and limited capabilities.

"The traditional approach to digital marketing services needs to change. The current solutions offered on the market have too many barriers due to a lack of innovation in that industry. Our goal is to overcome those challenges with a better model, allowing businesses to grow more efficiently." - M. Paquet, CEO of myMarketing

The Innovative Solution

myMarketing delivers monthly, no-commitment subscription packages that give clients complete control of their digital marketing. This unique model makes easy for businesses to get expert digital marketing help without needing to make an expensive long-term commitment.

myMarketing's clients range from startups to multi-million-dollar organizations from a variety of industries, including healthcare, education, and technology. All of their clients, however, have one thing in common: they've taken advantage of myMarketing's digital marketing expertise to reduce their marketing costs and accelerate their online performance.

"We have worked with some amazing companies who had great potential, but previously struggled to see much improvement in terms of online growth. Their past approaches to digital marketing saw the misuse and mismanagement of resources." - M. Paquet, CEO of myMarketing

Helping Businesses Thrive Online

myMarketing eliminates the need to hire, train, and manage multiple service providers by providing expert help in every segment of digital marketing.

"Thanks to our team's diverse set of skills, we provide recommendations that go beyond what clients have done in the past, and are able to implement nearly any digital marketing activity for them." - Maxime Alarie, Marketing Manager at myMarketing

Aetonix, a virtual care solutions provider recently acquired by the Trudell Medical Group, was an early adopter of myMarketing's revolutionary model. Aetonix had trouble finding help to accomplish its marketing goals. When using a combination of internal hires and independent marketing agencies produced inconsistent results, Aetonix looked elsewhere for a better option.

The myMarketing team recognized that Aetonix would flourish with consistent, brand-aligned messaging, so they set to work on all of Aetonix's digital marketing needs. Aetonix needed a website redesign, new logo, bi-weekly blog posts, social media management, and more. With myMarketing's help, Aetonix doubled its website traffic in six months.

"myMarketing has been excellent to work with. We found the team to be very creative, focused, yet flexible at the same time. I would highly recommend them to anyone and will be working with them in the future. First-class service!" - Rob Lane, COO of Aetonix

