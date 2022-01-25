Outlook on the Digital Orthodontics Global Market to 2026 - Featuring 3M, Sirona and Stratasys Among Others

DUBLIN, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digital Orthodontics Market - Forecasts from 2021 to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The digital orthodontics market is evaluated at US$5.843 billion for the year 2019 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.10% to reach US$12.211 billion in 2026.

Digital Orthodontics refers to the application of conventional orthodontics through digital mediums. The treatment involves the use of advanced orthodontics technology that helps adults and kids in straightening their teeth with absolute precision in less time. Also, helps orthodontists in formulating a treatment plan and execute the plan based on digital platforms. Digital dental treatments are more effective and aid dentists in saving time by facilitating shortened treatment procedures. Digital orthodontics enables orthodontists in taking measurements, clear aligners, wires, and retainers using appliances built on digital ecosystems. CAD/CAM platforms are being used in orthodontic treatments as they employ digital scans to fabricate custom wires and plastic aligners to treat patients.

However, Desktop 3D printing is the latest market trend driving the orthodontics market as 3D perspective provides better visualization of precise positioning of teeth in addition to evaluating affected teeth. Moreover, similar changing market trends and rising trends of digitalization are expected to drive demand in the digital orthodontics market.

Moreover, the growing presence of companies offering digital orthodontic solutions is further increasing market attractiveness. Growing market players and increasing market developments are expected to further drive demand in the digital orthodontics market over the forecasted period. Furthermore, shorter waiting times and the cost-effective nature and convenience associated with the digital orthodontics market are estimated to further boost demand. However, lack of trained dentists and limiting interoperability between systems may hamper growth in the digital orthodontics market.



The use of Digital Orthodontic solutions has grown post-COVID-19 as the orthodontic treatment can be carried out remotely and requires minimal modifications when the action plan is set. The COVID-19 pandemic has augmented demand for digital orthodontics as a large number of clinics were shut due to the spread of the virus-induced lockdown and movement restrictions. The Orthodontists have been able to minimize clinic visits through a combination of in-person and virtual consultation, resulting in reduced in-person contact and increasing the use of digital orthodontic solutions. The COVID -19 pandemic has pushed the orthodontic industry further towards digital space, thereby making it a more logical approach in the post COVID world.



The 3D Printer segment shows promising growth.



The 3D printer's product segment is expected to hold a notable market share is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecasted period. The market growth can be associated with growing digitalization coupled with superior benefits over traditional workflow processes. Moreover, wider applicability across orthodontic applications is further estimated to drive demand over the forecasted period.



Clinic End-User Segment to hold a significant market share.



The Clinic end-user segment is expected to hold a notable marker share and is expected to grow at a significant rate over the forecasted period. Increasing investments for the development of a large dental clinic chain coupled with a growing number of trained medical professionals are expected t drive demand in the digital orthodontics market. Furthermore, growing strategic partnerships within the segment and increasing demand for dental medical tourism are expected to augment growth over the forecasted period.



North American region to hold a dominant market share.



The North American region holds a prominent market share over the forecasted period. The growing adoption of technologically advanced solutions such as oral scanners, 3D printing in the region is expected to drive demand in the digital orthodontics market. Moreover, increasing investments in the region coupled with the emergence of new market players and startups are anticipated to augment the demand in the market over the forecasted period. Furthermore, the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at a significant rate owing to the growing demand for digital orthodontics solutions in emerging economies like India, China.



Participation by market players.



The increasing R&D investments, inclining market trends, and the emergence of new market payers have led to the launch of novel product solutions to expand their market size. Growing market size coupled with increasing technological advancements has forced market players to adopt novel mediums to sustain and gain a significant competitive advantage over their competitors. For instance, Dentsply Sirona and 3Shpae have announced a strategic partnership to improve digital dentistry and oral health. The collaborations aim to provide dental professionals with digital technologies that can be easily integrated and offer an intelligent advancement in their routine workflows.



Competitive Insights

Companies in the digital orthodontics market are emphasizing adopting novel technological solutions, improved distribution networks, and strategic collaboration across end-user industry segments.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Market Drivers

4.2. Market Restraints

4.3. Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1. Bargaining Power of End-Users

4.3.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.3.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.3.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.3.5. Competitive Rivalry in the Industry

4.4. Industry Value Chain Analysis



5. Digital Orthodontics Analysis, by Product

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Intraoral Scanners

5.3. Digital Photography

5.4. 3D Printers

5.5. Computer-Aided Design/Computer-Aided Manufacturing



6. Digital Orthodontics Analysis, by End-User

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Hospitals

6.3. Clinics

6.4. Research Institutes

6.5. Laboratories



7. Digital Orthodontics Analysis, by Geography



8. Competitive Environment and Analysis

8.1. Major Players and Strategy Analysis

8.2. Emerging Players and Market Lucrativeness

8.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, Agreements, and Collaborations

8.4. Vendor Competitiveness Matrix



9. Company Profiles

9.1. 3M

9.2. Sirona

9.3. Stratasys Ltd.

9.4. Ormco Corporation

9.5. 3Shape

9.6. Altem Technologies (P) Ltd

9.7. Align Technology, Inc.

9.8. Carestream Health

9.9. OraMetrix, Inc.

9.10. Planmeca Oy

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cg5exn

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets