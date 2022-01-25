DRONE DELIVERY CANADA PROVIDES UPDATE ON NEW CANARY DRONE TESTING

TORONTO, Jan. 25, 2022 /CNW/ - Drone Delivery Canada Corp. FLT TAKOF (Frankfurt: A2AMGZ or ABB.F) (the "Company" or "DDC") is pleased to provide an update on continued successful development and testing of the new and innovative Canary drone.

Further to its press release on November 15, 2021, the development and testing of the Canary continues to progress on schedule. It is successfully progressing through the Company's flight-testing program completing aircraft tuning at altitude (pitch, yaw, roll), and completion of aircraft ground and vibration testing. Current ongoing testing includes flight controller tuning to fly in semi-autonomous flight modes, and refining onboard avionics, payload and communications systems. Next steps are testing full autonomous missions and expanding the flight envelope.

Flight range and cargo capacity of the Canary will be confirmed via future testing but it is expected to have a range of approximately ~20km and cargo capacity of ~4kg. Features currently include a new motor configuration, next generation smart battery technology, touchless cargo drop functionality, a future optional public announcement system and an optional aircraft parachute. This new functionality is intended to potentially unlock additional customer use-cases and potentially facilitate future flights over people which could open new, commercially addressable future markets in urban and residential areas for B2B and also B2C retail residential deliveries.

Initial Q4 2021 successful testing included avionics system configuration, communications with the FLYTE management system, communications with the next generation smart battery system, propulsion system (motor spin / direction) testing, and on-board sensor testing.

"We're pleased to see continued successful Canary testing on target and to be working towards its commercialization. Its new functionality, especially the aircraft parachute, unlocks potential future use cases that are currently challenging to address due to regulations – like flight over people, plus urban & residential deliveries at scale. Being able to address these applications with our award-winning solution is on our strategic roadmap and is expected to open up potentially significant and currently underserved markets," said Michael Zahra, President & CEO of DDC.

The Sparrow continues to operate commercially and will continue to be available to future customers. As previously announced, the Company will look to complete the Robin XL commercialization as future market demands may indicate. The long-range, heavy-lift Condor is DDC's largest drone and is fully integrated with the Company's patented and award-winning FLYTE software system. Successful Condor testing continues in line with Company expectations.

As part of the solution's ecosystem, the Company is also working towards the further development of ground-based and airborne detect-and-avoid (DAA) systems which are intended to potentially open even further new commercially viable uses cases, BVLOS operations, reduce operational costs and provide a robust solution to meet even more customer demands.

The Company's turnkey logistics solution is marketed in a managed service SaaS business model in Canada and as a licensed managed service internationally.

To view the November 15th, 2021 release: https://dronedeliverycanada.com/resources/2206-2/

About Drone Delivery Canada Corp.

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. is an ISO 9001 certified, award-winning drone technology company focused on the design, development, and implementation of its proprietary logistics software platform, using drones. The Company's platform is marketed as a Software as a Service (SaaS) model for government and corporate organizations globally.

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. is a publicly listed company trading on the TSX.V Exchange under the symbol FLT, on the U.S. OTC QX market under the symbol TAKOF and on the Frankfurt exchange in Germany under the symbol A2AMGZ or ABB.F .

Read more at: www.DroneDeliveryCanada.com or on DDC's social media:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/drone-delivery-canada

https://www.youtube.com/dronedeliverycanada

https://www.facebook.com/dronedeliverycanada

https://www.instagram.com/dronedeliverycanada

https://twitter.com/DroneDeliveryCa

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Notice Regarding Forward Looking Information

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking information that involves substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Such statements often address expected future business and financial performance, financial condition, and other matters, and often contain words or phrases such as "expect," "may," "can," "believe," "forecast," "estimate," "goal," "target," "will," and other similar expressions, and variations or negatives of these words or phrases. This forward-looking information is subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company, including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, market acceptance, and dependence upon regulatory approvals (both in Canada and internationally). Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward looking information. Except as may be required by applicable securities law, the parties undertake no obligation to update forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE Drone Delivery Canada Corp.