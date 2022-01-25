Univfy and PracticeHwy Announce Partnership to Expand Access to Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning Platform for Fertility Providers and Patients

SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA, Calif. and IRVING, Texas, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Univfy, a global leader in using artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to personalize counseling and increase access to fertility care, announced today a strategic partnership with PracticeHwy's electronic medical records solution, eIVF, a pioneer in the fertility industry and a portfolio company of Atlantic Street Capital "ASC". The goal of the partnership is to bring a higher level of insight to fertility care by making fertility treatments more affordable, predictable, and successful, while supporting growth of the fertility market.

Univfy's highly scalable AI/ML platform delivers validated IVF success prediction models using each fertility center's own data to support more effective patient counseling. Patients counseled with the Univfy Report are 2-3 times more likely to use their doctor's recommended treatment, maximizing their chances of having a healthy baby. The partnership with eIVF will support data transmission between the Univfy AI Platform and the EMR, enabling easy and automated generation of the Univfy PreIVF Report and suite of Univfy AI/ML-assisted tools.

"This partnership with eIVF will accelerate and automate generation of Univfy reports at the point of care, making the reports accessible to many more fertility patients," said Mylene Yao, CEO and Cofounder of Univfy. "Providers have been asking for the Univfy AI/ML products to become a standard part of patient care. Patients and providers value having transparency, personalization, and accuracy regarding their IVF success rates, so that they can make the best decisions about their treatment."

"PracticeHwy's collaboration with Univfy furthers our commitment to clients to grow eIVF's suite of offerings with innovative partners," said Nimesh Shah, PracticeHwy CEO. "We are excited that our partnership will create a streamlined experience for eIVF's growing network of fertility centers by providing an easier and more efficient workflow for physicians and their teams."

One in eight, or 7 million, reproductive age couples in the US and more than 80 million couples worldwide struggle to conceive on their own. IVF is the most effective treatment for most women and couples, but it is vastly underutilized, most likely due to financial risk and physical and emotional stress. The Univfy AI Platform is designed to meet the medical, emotional, and financial needs of fertility patients.

Last month, Univfy announced that it raised $6 million of its Series B funding round, which will enable expanded access of Univfy AI/ML services to more patients through fertility centers, employers, benefits programs and health plans.

About Univfy

Univfy makes fertility care more affordable, successful, and predictable for women and couples navigating their family-building options. Combining technology and expert client support, we provide our scientifically validated AI platform, actionable business insights and financial modeling to help fertility centers grow. Univfy's transparent and personalized counseling reports empower patients with personalized information and counseling to inform smarter spending and decision-making. Based on proprietary technology developed at Stanford University, Univfy uses a rigorous scientific process to develop and validate prediction models to support patient counseling at fertility centers. Our methods have been published in top, peer-reviewed research publications. Univfy's personalized prognostics enables fertility centers to offer patients value-based pricing programs that cap financial risk for patients and make multiple IVF cycles more affordable. Univfy is commercialized in the US, Canada, and EU. Univfy's compliance includes HIPAA and GDPR. We have a global IP portfolio. The Univfy PreIVF Report is CE-marked as a medical device software in the EU. Visit www.univfy.com for more information.

About PracticeHwy

PracticeHwy is a leader in healthcare software which serves over 140 fertility practices and clinics worldwide. In 2002, they launched eIVF, one of the first electronic medical record (EMR) platforms focused on Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility (REI) practices. Since then, eIVF has supported data entry for over a million cycles. Known for its pursuit of excellence in the fertility industry, PracticeHwy.com has seen a consistent growth trajectory throughout the years by continuously developing innovative solutions which support all aspects of a fertility center's operations. For more information on eIVF, visit www.eivf.org.

About Atlantic Street Capital

ASC is a private equity firm that invests in lower middle market companies poised for the next level of growth. The firm targets entrepreneurial management partners and fundamentally sound companies between $4 million and $25 million of EBITDA that will benefit from capital investment and ASC's value-added strategic and operational support. As a result, ASC works closely with management to unlock their business' underlying value and help them succeed. For more information, visit www.atlanticstreetcapital.com.

