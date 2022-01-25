AAG Names Ed Robinson President and Chief Operating Officer

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- American Advisors Group (AAG), a national leader in home equity solutions, today announced Ed Robinson as their new President and Chief Operating Officer. The move is the latest phase in a series of high-profile leadership acquisitions as part of AAG's 2022 growth and expansion plan. Robinson, a seasoned mortgage industry executive and U.S. Army veteran, will be responsible for the day-to-day operations of AAG, including managing the P&L and key initiatives focused on optimizing the customer experience.
"Ed is a purpose-driven leader with deep mortgage industry experience who brings a fresh perspective that will help take AAG to the next level," said AAG Founder & CEO Reza Jahangiri. "Ed's commitment to taking care of our customers and driving operational excellence make him a perfect fit for the AAG culture."
Robinson joined AAG in August 2021 as Acting President & COO. He brings more than 30 years of combined professional and military leadership experience, most recently serving as COO of Genesis Financial Solutions. Robinson also served as Senior Vice President of Real Estate and Mortgage at USAA, Head of Mortgage at Fifth Third Bank, Senior Vice President, Servicing Operations at PHH Corporation, and Vice President of Operations at Genworth US Mortgage Insurance (formerly GE Financial Assurance).
"I'm excited to join AAG because of our shared mission and values, and our passion to delight customers," stated Robinson. "I'm eager to help AAG grow efficiently and effectively while continuing to make AAG a great place to work that always puts our customers first."
Robinson earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Temple University and a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He served for 17 years in the U.S. Army, as a Team Leader, Operator: Special Operations.
About AAG
AAG is dedicated to helping older Americans find new ways to fund a better retirement through the responsible use of home equity. As the nation's leader in reverse mortgage lending, AAG offers a suite of home equity solutions — including Home Equity Conversion Mortgages, traditional and proprietary mortgages that are designed to give seniors a better financial outcome in retirement. AAG is a proud member of the National Reverse Mortgage Lenders Association (NRMLA). To learn more about AAG and reverse mortgage loans, please visit the company's website at www.aag.com.
