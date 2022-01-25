Lockheed Martin Aeronautics adopts Siemens' Xcelerator portfolio to support digital engineering transformation

PLANO, Texas, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lockheed Martin's Aeronautics business has selected Siemens' Xcelerator portfolio of software and services to support its digital engineering transformation. Through a multi-year contract, the company plans to leverage Xcelerator to achieve its goals for mission-driven digital transformation—accelerating program lifecycles, driving cost savings and fostering greater innovation.

"Lockheed Martin Aeronautics is a leader in the aerospace industry, and their decision to expand adoption of Siemens' Xcelerator portfolio enables driving digital initiatives and winning programs," said Tony Hemmelgarn, President and Chief Executive Officer, Siemens Digital Industries Software. "Building off of our experience on the F-35 program, and through close collaboration, Siemens is excited to help Lockheed Martin accelerate production and meet DoD contract requirements for both current programs and new initiatives."

