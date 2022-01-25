SPLICE Software Announces Over 17 Million Conversations Created For Leading Brands in 2021

CHICAGO, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SPLICE Software, (SPLICE), a customer engagement company specializing in automated communication workflows and digital communications, achieved huge successes in 2021 with new client wins, exciting product updates and notable industry recognition.

"I am very proud of our team here at SPLICE. 2021 was a very successful year for us. It is exciting to see us continue to grow year over year," said Tara Kelly, President and CEO of SPLICE. "People want to communicate strategically with their customers and prospects, and they know they need automation to meet today's high expectations. We help our clients meet those expectations while making sure they are collecting the right consent in order to do it with confidence."

In 2021, SPLICE Software achieved over 17 million customer interactions, a 220% increase in customers using the Thrive survey program, and saw the expansion of product demos to Australia, Greece, Belgium and the United Kingdom.

This year also saw many new product updates and launches, including the release of the upgraded multi-channel survey program Thrive and the release of fully integrated text payments with partner Duck Creek Technologies. SPLICE Software also launched the DirectConnect™ Salesforce AppExchange listing for seamless text opt-in management and completed the full migration of all clients to the new upgraded micro-service platform offering personalized apps that match their goals and needs.

In its commitment to creating a seamless customer experience while taking care of its clients and each other, SPLICE Software received the TinyPulse TinyAward for Employee Recognition, was a 2021 CODiE Finalist for Best Business Technological Pivot, and a 2022 Innovatech Awards Winner.

As a leader in customer experience communication, SPLICE Software worked tirelessly throughout 2021 to ensure clients could call, text, email and chat with their customers and prospects. Weaving automation throughout the customer experience is now table stakes, and SPLICE Software proudly works with its channel partners – Sapiens, GhostDraft, Majesco, Duck Creek Technologies, EZLynx, Kaboodle, Insuresoft, Salesforce and Global Payments - to create the most engaging, strategic, consent-focused customer experiences.

About SPLICE Software:

SPLICE Software is in the business of driving real conversations with customers for retailers, insurers, financial institutions and healthcare providers. SPLICE's Data-Driven Dialogs® enable businesses to send automated messages to customers via their channels of choice, including phone, SMS/MMS messaging, email and voice first all with full Opt-In Management. For more information on SPLICE, visit our website, connect via LinkedIn or follow us on Twitter at @SPLICESoftware.

