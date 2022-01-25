Pitstop Partners With Samsara to Reduce Emissions and Maintenance Costs Using Predictive Analytics

TORONTO, Calif., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pitstop , a leading predictive analytics company for the mobility industry, today announces a partnership with Samsara , pioneer of the Connected Operations Cloud. This partnership will allow customers to access real-time data and insights from Samsara within Pitstop's leading predictive analytics platform to reduce emissions and maintenance costs.

Pitstop's predictive analytics platform analyzes sensor data and diagnostic trouble codes of specific components such as batteries, brakes, and more across fleets of any size. It utilizes proprietary algorithms, machine learning and artificial intelligence to detect anomalies and predict potential vehicle failures weeks in advance. Additionally, customers will be able to optimize for reduced diesel emissions and driver habits through Pitstop's analytics dashboards, saving fleets up to $2000/vehicle each year. The data made available to fleet managers will empower informed decision making, allowing the customer to sync with the repair center to drastically improve efficiency of each service visit. Pitstop's solution works with all vehicle types, including electric.

The power of data analyzes the current fleet usage (Internal Combustion Engine Vehicles) and will provide clear economic information and analytics to suggest which assets can be converted to battery electric vehicles (BEVs) so fleet managers can begin building out their EV fleets without disrupting the operational flow. Vehicles driving with improper engine combustion, uneven/worn tires and dirty filters can produce up to 4x more emissions. Pitstop's partnership with Samara can enable fleet managers to lower the amount of existing petrol-powered vehicle emissions by up to 28%. Using the platform, fleet managers can also measure everything from the cost of downtime to overall ROI.

"We are very excited for this partnership and the powerful new tools coming to Samsara customers. Instead of relying on manufacturer recommendations on when to perform maintenance on their fleets, fleet managers will be able to understand exactly what every vehicle needs in real-time," said Shiva Bhardwaj, Founder & CEO at Pitstop. "This data will reduce maintenance costs and expand productivity for fleets of every size."

"At Samsara, we're committed to giving our customers the real-time data and visibility they need to operate more efficiently, safely, and sustainably," said Blair Rasnick, Ecosystem Partner Manager at Samsara. "By integrating with Pitstop, we're able to provide vehicle diagnostic data and preventative insights that can ultimately enable streamlined maintenance, reduced downtime, and more."

Traditionally, fleet managers use recommendations from vehicle manufactures on when to maintain or replace various parts on their vehicles. Unfortunately, given the variability of each vehicle use case in a fleet, such as high altitudes, harsh driving conditions, off road and long idling periods, these recommendations often lead to part replacements that are completely inefficient. As each scenario can impact braking systems, engine maintenance, and tires differently, Pitstop's optimize maintenance for any specific driving conditions, keeping the driver safe and the vehicle on the road.

Pitstop is now available on the Samsara App Marketplace, where customers can connect their most important applications to Samsara and streamline data sharing.

About Pitstop

Pitstop is disrupting the automotive industry by unlocking vehicle data to create a more efficient, safer, and cleaner future. Pitstop has built a platform that delivers predictive and actionable insights through a powerful combination of telematics, data sources, cloud based proprietary algorithms, artificial intelligence and machine learning. This directly impacts enterprise customers, fleet managers, and vehicle owners by helping them understand and organize all of their maintenance needs allowing them to avoid repair costs and reduce downtime as well as better understand component level failures. For more information visit: www.pitstopconnect.com

About Samsara

Samsara is the pioneer of the Connected Operations Cloud, which allows businesses that depend on physical operations to harness IoT (Internet of Things) data to develop actionable business insights and improve their operations. Samsara operates in North America and Europe and serves tens of thousands of customers across a wide range of industries including transportation, wholesale and retail trade, construction, field services, logistics, utilities and energy, government, healthcare and education, manufacturing, and food and beverage. The company's mission is to increase the safety, efficiency, and sustainability of the operations that power the global economy.

Press Contacts:

Ben Auslander

VP of Sales and Marketing – Pitstop

328306@email4pr.com

415-689-8574

Andie Rodriguez

Senior Communications Manager - Samsara

328306@email4pr.com

415-689-8574

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pitstop-partners-with-samsara-to-reduce-emissions-and-maintenance-costs-using-predictive-analytics-301467550.html

SOURCE Pitstop