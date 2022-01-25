(ISC)² Appoints Richard Shandelman as Vice President of Technology

CLEARWATER, Fla., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- (ISC)² – the world's largest nonprofit association of certified cybersecurity professionals – today announced the appointment of Richard Shandelman as vice president of technology. In this role, Shandelman will be responsible for evolution, implementation, integration and maintenance of core business systems enhancing service levels to more than 160,000 members worldwide and supporting the continued growth of the association.

Shandelman has worked in IT and engineering positions for 40 years, with expertise in end-to-end, software development, product and business development, process improvement, eCommerce implementation distribution, franchising and startups. He will help develop core business strategies to create a dynamic, forward-leaning technology ecosystem, while ensuring the functionality and sustainability of all systems.

"As (ISC)2 continues to grow, it's imperative that our technology delivers superior customer experiences to our globally expanding membership," said Clar Rosso, CEO, (ISC)². "Richard brings four decades of experience in creating best practices and processes through continuous improvement methodologies. As we continue to build the ranks of certified cybersecurity professionals, Richard will leverage his expertise to ensure we provide our members with a world-class experience and seamlessly onboard new members."

Prior to joining (ISC)², Shandelman held several IT operations and ecommerce leadership roles, including as senior director of eCommerce at J.Jill, an omnichannel women's retailer, where he was a strategic business partner who broke down IT and business silos to enable cross-functional collaboration. He has also served as a CEO while leading both Topman Merchants, LLC, a multi-million dollar privately held eCommerce development company, and Safe & Sound, an international franchise company providing proprietary products and services through multi-channel sales efforts.

Shandelman earned a bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering from Penn State University and has obtained multiple patents for software, electrical and mechanical products and services.

About (ISC)²

(ISC)² is an international nonprofit membership association focused on inspiring a safe and secure cyber world. Best known for the acclaimed Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP®) certification, (ISC)² offers a portfolio of credentials that are part of a holistic, pragmatic approach to security. Our membership, more than 160,000 strong, is made up of certified cyber, information, software and infrastructure security professionals who are making a difference and helping to advance the industry. Our vision is supported by our commitment to educate and reach the general public through our charitable foundation – The Center for Cyber Safety and Education™. For more information on (ISC)², visit www.isc2.org, follow us on Twitter or connect with us on Facebook and LinkedIn.

© 2022 (ISC)² Inc., (ISC)², CISSP, SSCP, CCSP, CAP, CSSLP, HCISPP, CISSP-ISSAP, CISSP-ISSEP, CISSP-ISSMP and CBK are registered marks of (ISC)², Inc.

Media Contact:

Brian Alberti

Senior Public Relations Manager

(ISC)²

balberti@isc2.org

(617) 510-1540

SOURCE (ISC)2