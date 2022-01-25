New Record set by Walmart Canada's Spark a Miracle Campaign supporting Children's Miracle Network

3rd annual campaign raises best-ever $5.4 million for Canada's children's hospitals
MISSISSAUGA, ON,, Jan. 25, 2022 /CNW/ - Children's Miracle Network, in partnership with Walmart Canada, wrapped up its most successful Spark a Miracle campaign to-date.
This 3rd annual holiday fundraising campaign, which kicked off on Giving Tuesday and ran to December 31, yielded a record-breaking $5.4 million for Canada's kids, families, and their local children's hospitals.
"Walmart Canada and its associates and customers are extraordinary partners of Children's Miracle Network in Canada. Thanks to their incredible generosity and unwavering commitment to children and families across Canada, children's hospitals are receiving vital support to care for Canada's children and help them live their happiest, healthiest, and most fulfilling lives possible," says Mark Hierlihy, President and CEO of Canada's Children's Hospital Foundations. "On behalf of our entire children's hospital network, we say thank you to Walmart Canada for their exceptional leadership and support and for the significant difference they are making."
Walmart Canada's beloved Teddy* returned for the 2021 holiday season. For every Walmart Teddy purchased between November 1 and December 31, Walmart donated $2 to Children's Miracle Network to help kids treated at children's hospitals across Canada. Customers were also invited to support their local children's hospital by donating at checkout at Walmart Canada's more than 400 stores or online at Walmart.ca.
Walmart Canada has been partnering with Children's Miracle Network for over 27 years and has raised and donated more than $185 million to date in support of 13 children's hospitals across Canada, making Walmart the largest corporate, private sector contributor to children's hospital foundations in Canada.
Walmart Canada is also Children's Miracle Network's 2021 Canadian Corporate Partner of the Year for its strategic partnership and commitment.
"We are thrilled by the success of our 2021 Spark a Miracle campaign and our customers' generous, unwavering support of local children's hospitals," said Nabeela Ixtabalan, Executive Vice President, People and Corporate Affairs at Walmart Canada. "We know Teddy brought joy to thousands of children this holiday season and encouraged Canadians to give generously to support Children's Miracle Network and Canadian families."
Dollars raised in-store fund local critical treatments and healthcare services with each hospital directing dollars where they need them most:
- Alberta Children's Hospital Foundation – more than $375,000
- BC Children's Hospital Foundation – more than $775,000
- CHEO Foundation – more than $300,000
- Children's Health Foundation – more than $350,000
- Children's Hospital of Manitoba Foundation – more than $270,000
- IWK Foundation – more than $375,000
- Janeway Children's Hospital Foundation – more than $125,000
- Jim Pattison Children's Hospital Foundation – more than $125,000
- McMaster Children's Hospital Foundation – more than $250,000
- Operation Enfant Soleil – more than $750,000
- SickKids – more than $1 million
- Stollery Children's Hospital Foundation – more than $500,000
About Walmart Canada
Walmart Canada operates a chain of more than 400 stores nationwide serving 1.5 million customers each day. Walmart Canada's flagship online store, Walmart.ca, is visited by more than 1.5 million customers daily. With more than 100,000 associates, Walmart Canada is one of Canada's largest employers and is ranked one of the country's top 10 most influential brands. Walmart Canada was recently recognized as a LinkedIn Top Company of 2021 and was also named one of Canada's most popular brands (based on Google searches). Walmart Canada has made a commitment to regeneration – focusing on equitable opportunity, sustainability, community, ethics and integrity. Since 1994, Walmart Canada has raised over $500 million to support communities across Canada. Additional information can be found at walmartcanada.ca and on Walmart Canada's social media pages – Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
About Children's Miracle Network
Children's Miracle Network® raises funds and awareness for 170 member hospitals, 13 of which are in Canada. Donations stay local to fund critical treatments and healthcare services, purchase pediatric medical equipment, and support research. Its various fundraising partners and programs support its mission to save and improve the lives of as many children as possible. Visit the Children's Miracle Network website to learn more about its cause. In Canada, Children's Miracle Network is managed and operated by Canada's Children's Hospital Foundations®.
