PT. Mowilex Indonesia Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Addressing Supply Chain Volatility Issues and Promoting Environmental Sustainability with Its Novel Eco-Friendly Products

SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the Indonesia paints and coatings industry, Frost & Sullivan recognizes PT. Mowilex Indonesia (Mowilex) with the 2021 Indonesian Paints and Coatings Enabling Technology Leadership Award. The company manufactures sustainable bio-derived, water-based, low/zero volatile organic compound (VOC), and lead-free paints and coatings. It adapts existing formulations using locally procured, alternative raw materials without compromising end-product quality and attributes to build agility and reduce dependence on foreign suppliers. Mowilex developed a substitute colorant for the imported transparent iron oxide red pigment utilized in its popular wood stain products. Apart from securing supply, this alternative raw material sourcing enables better pricing, product traceability, and quality control. As a result, the company cushioned itself against pandemic-related distribution disruptions and raw material shortages.

Mowilex purchases carbon offsets in the marketplace and adopts emission reduction measures, making it the first certified carbon-neutral manufacturer in Indonesia. The company halted the production of its lead-based Mowilex Cat Kayu & Besi paints in 2019, and launched redeveloped, lead-free formulations (with safer oil/solvent-based elements below 90 ppm) of its popular wood and metal paints. It recalled its lead-based stock from store shelves across the country and provided free replacements for all verified paints.

According to Mahendra Chahar, a senior consultant with Frost & Sullivan's Chemicals, Materials, and Nutrition practice, "Mowilex's research and development efforts continually introduce novel innovations into the Indonesian paints and coatings market. The company's breakthrough initiatives develop high-performance, low-toxicity, and eco-friendly products to foster healthier buildings."

Mowilex ensures that its product offerings align with its domestic market's evolving needs to deliver exceptional customer experiences. It launched a series of antimicrobial paints (Mowilex Emulsion Satin, Emulsion Gloss, and Cendana Antibacterial) in response to the COVID-19-related surge in customer demand for germ-repellant products. The specially formulated silver-ion technology- reinforced paints (proven to be 99% effective against bacteria and viruses) in various finishes offer superior protection against the indoor spread of infectious diseases. This offering aligns with Mowilex's goal of creating healthier homes for its customers. The company maintains transparent certifications based on the most rigorous industry standards to build customer trust and enable sustainable public health and environmental safety.

They include accreditations from:

Voluntary VOC labeling standards based on California's air quality regulations

air quality regulations Singapore Green Label

Technischer Überwachungsverein Nord

French VOC emission A+ certification

As well as upcoming accreditations from:

Green Seal (US)

Asthma & Allergy Friendly Certificate

"Mowilex continues to introduce innovative and sustainable paints and coatings products to the domestic market. It pioneers high-performance, low-toxicity, and eco-friendly products in Indonesia," said Chahar.

Good manufacturing practices, high-quality raw material sourcing, and robust quality control mechanisms reflect the company's commitment to quality. Because of the long-term impact of the company's sustainability initiatives and strong overall performance, PT. Mowilex Indonesia earns Frost & Sullivan's 2021 Indonesia Enabling Technology Leadership Award in the paints and coatings industry.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to a company that has developed a pioneering technology that not only enhances current products, but also enables the development of new products and applications. The award recognizes the high market acceptance potential of the recipient's technology.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About PT. Mowilex Indonesia

PT Mowilex Indonesia (Mowilex Indonesia), a subsidiary of Asia Coatings Enterprises, Pte. Ltd., is a leading producer of premium paints and coatings. Since launching the first Indonesian-made, water-based paints in 1970, the community-minded company has expanded its commitment to environmental ethics, equality and innovation. PT Mowilex is Indonesia's only certified carbon-neutral manufacturer, producing zero- and low-VOC paints in modern colours, and the company regularly earns awards for its corporate social responsibility and sustainability efforts. Contact us: media@mowilex.com

