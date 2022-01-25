EarlyBird Launches Industry-First Crypto Wallet for Families, a New Way To Build Wealth for the Next Generation Through Digital Assets

CHICAGO, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EarlyBird, the platform that makes it easy for parents, family, and friends to collectively invest in a child's future, announced today the launch of EarlyBird Crypto. Alongside traditional assets, parents will now be able to add Bitcoin and Ethereum to the portfolio they manage for their child, all through a digital experience – a first for the wealth management industry and a means to provide the next generation of investors with access to these rapidly-growing digital currencies.
Parents who sign up for the EarlyBird Crypto waitlist will get early access to the offering later this year, a $25 sign-up bonus, an eight-part educational email series, and the opportunity to participate in the most significant development in family wealth management over the past decade.
Since launching in December 2020, EarlyBird has helped tens of thousands of families invest in their children. In minutes, parents set up an account, choose from a range of diversified portfolios, set a recurring investment, and invite friends and family to make contributions. All investments are accompanied by authentic video and photo memories that range from heartfelt to humorous, celebrating special moments throughout a child's life.
"As children grow up, a sense of financial security can completely change the way they think about what's possible – they have the privilege of taking risks," said Jordan Wexler, CEO and Co-Founder of EarlyBird. "Educating and exposing families as early as possible to the asset classes of a modern portfolio, while simultaneously engaging a child's community, creates compounding impact for that child and for the generations to come."
The product's arrival comes on the heels of the company's $4M seed funding, led by Alexis Ohanian's Seven Seven Six and with strategic participation from digital asset platform, Gemini, through their Frontier Fund. Gemini also serves as the custodian for EarlyBird Crypto, providing institutional-grade security to families investing on the platform.
"As the digital asset ecosystem continues to grow and develop, solutions like EarlyBird will become increasingly important to providing the personal and financial freedom that digital assets represent," said Marshall Beard, Head of Strategy at Gemini. "Gemini's unique platform enables us to support those building the future of digital asset investment through both strategic investments and our product offering."
The official EarlyBird Crypto waitlist can be found by visiting www.getearlybird.io/crypto.
More information on Gemini's involvement in EarlyBird Crypto can be found by visiting: https://www.gemini.com/blog/earlybird-to-launch-crypto-wallet-custodied-by-gemini
About EarlyBird
EarlyBird is an investing platform that enables parents, family, and friends to invest in a child's future in a way that is community-driven, purposeful, easy, and secure.
About Gemini
Gemini is a platform that allows customers to buy, sell, store, and earn cryptocurrencies like bitcoin, ether, and DeFi tokens. Gemini's simple, reliable, and secure products are built to empower the individual. Gemini was founded in 2014 by twin brothers Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss.
SOURCE EarlyBird
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.