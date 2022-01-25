Atlas® Roofing Corporation Unveils New Brand As Company Celebrates 40th Anniversary

ATLANTA, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlas Roofing Corporation today unveiled a new brand identity to further reflect its passion and commitment to creating solutions with a purpose. The rebrand, which encompasses a new logo, corporate tagline, mission, vision, and value statements, serves to connect all four divisions of the company as it works to meet customers' needs through the accessibility of its people and products. Atlas developed the new branding in conjunction with Atlas's 40th anniversary, which will be celebrated throughout 2022.

"Over the last four decades, Atlas has grown from a single manufacturing facility in 1982 to 36 facilities in North America with worldwide product distribution. This exceptional growth is due to the hard work and dedication of our employees and the ongoing support of our customers," said Ken Farrish, President, Atlas Roofing Corporation. "We are constantly evolving to be responsive, problem solving, trustworthy partners, putting our passion into our products and relationships. Our new branding highlights our objectives for the company's future, while reflecting on the strong history that has made us who we are today. As we celebrate 40 years of Atlas, we are excited about the opportunities that are ahead."

New Mission, Vision, and Values: A Focus on the Atlas Culture

To develop an authentic brand that resonates with customers and connects all divisions – including Atlas Roof and Wall Insulation, Atlas Shingles and Underlayment, Atlas Molded Products, and Atlas WebTech – the Atlas marketing team conducted extensive interviews with employees and customers. Through these interviews, the Atlas team discovered several common threads across all divisions, which helped shape the new messaging and visual identity to better capture the spirit of the Atlas culture and people it serves.

New elements of the Atlas messaging evolution include:

Mission: To deliver leading products and solutions that enrich the lives of those we touch by nurturing a culture of agility, teamwork and accessibility that attracts the most talented people in our industry.

To empower our people to create solutions and products with a purpose. Values:

A ccessibility - As a customer-oriented provider, everything we do revolves around our customers. We are responsive, easy to contact and easy to work with. When our customers need us, we strive to be there for them.

T alent - We are committed to attracting, developing, and retaining exceptional people in a safe, diverse, and forward-looking work environment that rewards performance and empowers all employees. We leverage the expertise of our team to advance our customers' goals.

L eadership - We strive to be a leader in all aspects of our business, including management, manufacturing quality, product support and financial performance. Leadership is at the core of creating opportunities for our business and for our customers.

A gility - Our dynamic team of industry professionals offers highly responsive service and support throughout the life-cycle of our products. Our ability to anticipate and adapt to a changing marketplace helps keep our organization strong while helping our customers succeed.

Solutions - We do not merely provide products. Our people continually go beyond the expected to provide a total solutions package for every project. This innovative thinking is what makes us different: if what we manufacture doesn't work for our clients, we'll figure out what does.

The company also developed a new tagline, representing its commitment as a brand: Products with Purpose. People with Passion.

To coincide with the rebrand, Atlas also launched a new corporate website, www.atlas-arc.com. The website features comprehensive overviews of all four divisions, its products and key initiatives, leadership in the industry and information about the company, including career opportunities.

New Modern Logo Unveiled

As a prominent symbol of the company, a new logo was designed to support its expanded mission. Only three logos have been developed over the history of Atlas, each showcasing the company's growth and progress. The new logo builds on Atlas's recognizable globe and company name with a clean, modern font that signals its ongoing advancement. The globe on the logo wraps around the company name as a nod to its history and original 1982 visual mark.

"Customers want to feel like the company they are working with is current and modern, and employees want to advocate for brands they believe in," said Jeff Key, Director of Marketing for Atlas Roofing Corporation. "Our new, refreshed, and updated logo shows that Atlas is evolving and changing with the needs of our customers while acknowledging and being proud of our past. We recognize that the success of our customers encompasses our success, and we will continue to deliver the quality, innovation, and responsive service they have come to know over the last 40 years."

Over the 2022 calendar year, the new brand identity will be seen across all of the company's internal and customer touchpoints, including the website, social channels, products, packaging, and marketing materials. Additionally, Atlas will be hosting anniversary celebrations at all of its manufacturing facilities in the coming months, including the corporate headquarters in Atlanta and Meridian, Mississippi where it all began. To learn more about Atlas Roofing Corporation and explore its divisions, please visit www.atlas-arc.com.

About Atlas® Roofing Corporation

Atlas® is an innovative, customer-oriented provider of asphalt shingles, roof underlayments, rigid expanded polystyrene and polyiso insulation, geofoam, cold chain, protective packaging, lost foam, and cutting-edge coated and paper facers and underlayments for a diverse set of markets. Atlas has grown from a single asphalt shingle manufacturing facility to 36 facilities in North America with worldwide product distribution. Products from the company's four major divisions, Polyiso Roof & Wall Insulation, Shingle & Underlayment, Molded Products, and Web Technologies, are manufactured in state-of-the-art facilities and shipped from its network of manufacturing plants and distribution facilities in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

For more information about Atlas Roofing Corporation, please visit www.atlas-arc.com

