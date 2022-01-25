Molekule Introduces Air Score, A New Way to Understand Key Aspects of Air Quality

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Molekule , the leader in reinventing air purification, today announced an update for its professional-grade air purifier Air Pro , activating a robust suite of new features to provide a more holistic understanding of one's own indoor air. These features — including advanced sensing technology and a new Molekule Air Score — further enhance Air Pro, which leverages Molekule's powerful PECO technology to destroy pollutants such as bacteria, viruses, mold, allergens, and volatile organic compounds (VOCs) in the air.

First launched in September 2020, Air Pro is Molekule's most advanced air purification solution designed for both residential and commercial spaces up to 1,000 square feet, with three times the airflow of Molekule's previous home purifiers. Air Pro now provides further information on a multitude of pollutants responsible for indoor air quality, which can be up to five times more concentrated than outdoor air, and enhances its Auto Protect Mode, enabling it to detect pollutants with more precision. New sensing capabilities include a VOC, CO2 and humidity sensor, complementing the current PM 1, 2.5, and 10 sensor inside the purifier.

"When we first unveiled Air Pro, it was a solution sorely needed in both home and business spaces to add an extra layer of protection to the air, while providing vital sensing capabilities," said Jonathan Harris, CEO of Molekule. "We're living during a time when people are hyper-aware of air quality, but don't necessarily understand the complexities of it. With Air Pro's new Air Score and enhanced sensor capabilities, we're giving people next-level access to the advanced insights they need to make more informed decisions and breathe cleaner air. These new capabilities will allow Air Pro customers to see indoor air like never before, thus helping to make the invisible more tangible for users."

Today's announcement will bring the following features to current and new Air Pro customers via a free firmware and app update:

New Air Score: Molekule is introducing Molekule Air Score — an aggregate air quality measurement derived from the levels of certain particulate matter and chemicals that multiple sensors are designed to detect — to help customers quickly and easily better understand the quality of air in their environment. Molekule Air Score will be measured on a scale from 1 to 500, with 1 indicating the least contaminated air quality and 500 indicating most contaminated air quality, and complements the current feature of ranking your air quality into various groups including: good, moderate, bad, and very bad air quality.

Additional Sensor Capabilities & Data : A newly activated sensor will now detect the presence of certain dangerous chemicals, such as VOCs, as well as display relative humidity and levels of CO2. Combined with Air Pro's previously enabled sensor capabilities, which detect particulate matter like pollen, dust and smoke, Molekule customers will now have a more holistic view of indoor air, including some chemicals produced in wildfire smoke. The VOC sensor helps you see chemicals your Air Pro can help destroy, while relative humidity and CO2 sensors allow you to track different aspects of your indoor air*.

: A newly activated sensor will now detect the presence of certain dangerous chemicals, such as VOCs, as well as display relative humidity and levels of CO2. Combined with Air Pro's previously enabled sensor capabilities, which detect particulate matter like pollen, dust and smoke, Molekule customers will now have a more holistic view of indoor air, including some chemicals produced in wildfire smoke. The VOC sensor helps you see chemicals your Air Pro can help destroy, while relative humidity and CO2 sensors allow you to track different aspects of your indoor air*. More Reactive Auto Protect Modes: Air Pro delivers two Auto Protect modes, Standard and Quiet, which automatically regulate fan speed based on the levels of certain pollutants sensed in the air. With new sensor data including chemicals such as VOCs now available, Auto Protect modes can better detect and respond to changes in indoor air quality, in addition to 6 manual fan speeds.

In addition to Air Pro's newly released Air Score and enhanced sensing capabilities, independent tests have demonstrated the purifier's ability to remove airborne viruses like MS2 bacteriophage (a proxy virus for SARS-CoV-2) as well as concentrations of common but harmful household volatile organic compounds (VOCs) like limonene and formaldehyde from the air. In September of 2021, Air Pro also received FDA 510(k) class II medical device clearance for the destruction of viruses, bacteria and mold. Air Pro is currently available for purchase through Molekule.com and Amazon as well internationally in Japan and Korea. For more information, please visit https://molekule.com/air-purifier-air-pro .

*Molekule devices detect CO2 and relative humidity, but are not intended to address them.

About Molekule

Molekule is on a mission to provide clean indoor air to everyone, everywhere. Based on 25 years of research and development, the company's patented PECO technology destroys the widest range of pollutants, such as VOCs, mold, bacteria, viruses, and allergens, when compared to traditional air purifiers. Molekule's range of air purification solutions have been reviewed and validated by third-party laboratories, as well as continual internal testing, and its medical-grade products have been granted medical device clearance by the FDA. For more information and customer reviews, visit https://molekule.com.

SOURCE Molekule