Evoke continues to build creative powerhouse in North America with integration of Evoke Giant

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Evoke, a leading global health and wellness agency, announced today the integration with San Francisco-based Evoke Giant to build a seamless North American client partner. The integration formally merges the two agencies while retaining the ability to service clients independently across the United States. Evoke Giant President, Adam Gelling, will continue in his current role as President, San Francisco, and will report directly to Evoke President, North America, Jennifer O'Dwyer.

"As we kick off this new year, I am truly excited to see the power of this group come together— blurring the lines of geography, inspiring each other from coast to coast with our 'Work Where You Work Best' program, and becoming a truly national partner for clients looking to grow their business in the U.S. and beyond," said Jen O'Dwyer.

The move supports Evoke's strategy to offer its clients a seamless experience across audiences, and strengthens Evoke's position as a leading healthcare commercialization partner across the country. United under one powerhouse brand, Evoke will continue to adapt to clients' ever-changing needs, while providing them with a deep level of collaboration and even more dynamic ways of working together to create the best experience for their brands and target audiences—regardless of geographic location.

"I'm incredibly excited about the combined force of this new, even more closely integrated agency brand and what it will mean for the growth of the organization, the opportunities it creates for all of our people, and what it means for our ability to bring fresh new thinking and commercial solutions to our clients," said Reid Connolly, Evoke CEO. "We have already started seeing the benefits of this integration in how we service key enterprise clients with leadership across offices and how we align the right talent to business needs regardless of geography."

Adam Gelling said, "Integrating Evoke Giant into Evoke was the natural next step for the agency and our clients. We continue to prioritize our commitment to advancing healthcare marketing and communications; and officially connecting all the dots between Evoke Giant and Evoke North America to assign our top talent to task will do just that."

Giant Creative Strategy was acquired by Evoke in 2018 and rebranded Evoke Giant shortly thereafter. The agency has been operating under the same umbrella as Evoke, and the integration reflects its already-existing team collaboration and further amplifies the full suite of offerings Evoke provides to its clients.

Other Evoke specialty agency brands include Evoke KYNE, focusing on communications and PR, and Evoke Navience, focusing on market access and payer marketing. Evoke, included in Crain's 2021 Best Places to Work, partners with the top pharma and healthcare brands in the world. Evoke KYNE won a number of awards in 2021, including Provoke Media's Global Healthcare Agency of the Year, North America Healthcare Agency of the Year, and PRWeek's Best Places to Work.

About Evoke

Evoke ( www.evokegroup.com ) is a leading marketing, media, and communications agency, bound by a common purpose: Health more human™. With offices in New York, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Los Angeles, London, Dublin, Princeton, Chicago, Singapore, and Dubai, more than 750 employees proudly work with 18 of the top 20 pharmaceutical companies worldwide.

Evoke is part of Huntsworth plc ( www.huntsworth.com ), an international healthcare and communications group. Huntsworth's principal areas of focus are marketing, medical, and immersive communication services for healthcare clients, which are primarily large and mid-sized pharmaceutical and biotech companies. Clayton, Dubilier & Rice acquired Huntsworth plc on May 1, 2020.

