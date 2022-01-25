North Park University Online Textbooks and Content Platform Boosts Affordability

CHICAGO, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- North Park University (North Park), a private, nonprofit, Christian university on the North Side of Chicago serving a socio-economically diverse population of students and ranked #3 in ethnic diversity for Midwestern Universities by U.S. News and World Report, today announced the launch of a new initiative that will enable thousands of college students to access textbooks and course materials at a lower price. North Park selected course content platform Akademos to boost college affordability and support student success by offering access to all required textbooks and course materials through a new online bookstore operation for its nearly 3,000 students.

"At a time when many students and families are still experiencing financial hardship during the recovery from COVID-19, we need to do everything we can to make college affordable," said Scott Stenmark, North Park University's Vice President of Finance. "The launch of this new full-service, digital bookstore will ensure that our students' financial aid dollars can go farther—and reduce the financial barriers to college access."

Nationally, rising textbook costs continue to be a major driver for the overall cost of a college education, outstripping the cost of most other consumer goods, adjusted for inflation. The average student now budgets more than $1,200 every year for textbooks and course materials, according to Illinois PIRG . A study in the Journal of Interactive Media in Education also found that textbook costs continue to be a substantial barrier for students – in particular, for historically underserved college students.

To reduce their overall out-of-pocket costs from purchasing textbooks, North Park's new online bookstore platform will offer students a more financially accessible marketplace for course content. North Park will also expand access to a wide range of low-cost course materials, including digital and hard copy versions of required texts.

Students can use existing financial aid dollars and their student accounts to conveniently purchase items at the online store.

"Offering students greater flexibility and the best prices for course materials will enable students to access course materials at a more competitive price and ensure that textbook cost is not a barrier to college access and completion," said Raj Kaji, CEO of Akademos.

North Park University is city-centered, intercultural, and emerging as the model for Christian higher education in 21st Century America.

About Akademos: As the premier higher education platform for course content delivery and analytics, Akademos provides colleges and universities industry-leading technology to help create, implement, and manage their course content strategy, along with a full-service online bookstore and available merchandise shop. More than just an online bookstore, we take care of all of the aspects of course content management and delivery so that you can focus on driving student success. We offer students the most convenient access to affordable course materials, give faculty academic freedom and flexibility, all while providing the highest value, institutional alignment, and an unmatched customer experience that helps schools prioritize textbook affordability and student success. Learn more at akademos.com .

