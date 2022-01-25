Electryon Power Inc. announces the appointment of Peter Kampian CPA, CA, ICD.D. as Chief Financial Officer

TORONTO, Jan. 25, 2022 /CNW/ - Electryon Power Inc. ("Electryon") a private renewable energy project developer-operator focused on building a 2,000 MWAC portfolio in Latin America is very pleased to announce the appointment of Peter Kampian CPA, CA, ICD.D, as Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Kampian will oversee the financial operations of Electryon including all financial reporting, accounting, tax, treasury, risk management, financial planning and analysis, capital management and investor relations. Mr. Kampian's proven track record of developing and financing medium to large-scale renewable energy projects in multiple jurisdictions will help to accelerate Electryon's market positioning.

Mr. Kampian is Chief Executive Officer of Edge Financial Consulting Services Corp. where he acted as Chief Restructuring Officer for a variety of public and private companies. In addition to his work in restructuring, Mr. Kampian held roles as the Chief Financial Officer of Mettrum Health Corp., which was acquired by Canopy Growth Corp. in early 2017 for $430 million, and Chief Financial Officer of Algonquin Income Fund (now Algonquin Power and Utilities) where he led and supported debt and capital raises in excess of $1 billion. Mr. Kampian joined Algonquin Income Fund as the first CFO and was instrumental in building a strong finance team in Canada and the United States. During his tenure, Algonquin grew from a market capitalization of $64 million to over $1 billion, through both acquisitions and organic developments. Peter held several board positions throughout his career and is currently a Director for Aduro Clean Technologies Inc. and Harborside Inc., where he acts as audit chair for both companies.

"Peter has an impeccable track record of building companies in diverse industries. His work is perfectly aligned with Electryon's vision of establishing a dominant renewable energy brand in Latin America. Peter will add tremendous value as Electryon continues to execute in our acquisition and project development strategy," Executive Chairman Mark Monaghan commented.

"I am thrilled to be joining Electryon Power at such an early stage. The Latin American region is well suited for renewable energy investment and combining our engineering and capital markets experience, should allow Electryon to rapidly scale its development platform," quoted Mr. Kampian on his appointment.

Mr. Kampian was involved with several start-up businesses in the renewable energy industry including Threshold Power Trust, Riverbank Power Corporation and Oneworld Energy Corporation. He is a Canadian Chartered Accountant and a member of the Institute of Corporate Directors. He graduated from Wilfrid Laurier University with a degree in in Business Administration.





About Electryon Power Inc.

Electryon Power Inc. is a private Canadian corporation with a Latin America focused renewable energy development strategy. With current ownership of a project portfolio with 400MW of projects at feasibility stage and beyond, Electryon has an extensive pipeline of potential projects and a proprietary value-add process for screening and advancing the pipeline. Electryon's stated mission is to create a scalable and investable platform to own and operate a 2,000 MWAC Portfolio across Latin American in countries such as Colombia, Panama, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Guyana, among others, including projects ranging from Photovoltaic, Wind Energy, Biomass and Hydrogen. Electryon is currently developing its flagship Project San Marco project of Solar PV 300MWAC, in Valle del Cauca, Colombia.

