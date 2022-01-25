Eaglebrook Advisors Raises $20M in Series A Funding Led by Castle Island Ventures and Brewer Lane Ventures

MIAMI, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eaglebrook Advisors, Inc. ("Eaglebrook"), the largest digital asset separately managed account ("SMA") platform, announced today the close of its $20 million Series A investment led by Castle Island Ventures and Brewer Lane Ventures. Additional investors in the round include Gemini Frontier Fund, Avon Ventures, a venture capital fund affiliated with the parent company of Fidelity Investments, Jump Capital and Sybil Capital. Existing investors include Marty Bicknell, Ric Edelman, Mark Casady and Joe Mrak. The new funding brings the company's total capital raised to date to $22M.

"Eaglebrook provides technology solutions for wealth management firms looking to launch a crypto offering to their clients, and we are excited about this next step in our company's growth," said Christopher King, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Eaglebrook. "The support of such prominent investors is a testament to the growing trend of financial advisors incorporating bitcoin and digital assets into their clients' portfolios. As financial advisors continue to demand access to this emerging asset class, this infusion of capital will allow Eaglebrook's solutions to evolve to meet the growing need."

Eaglebrook intends to accelerate technology and product development to serve financial advisors and the wealth management industry in response to market demand, as well as continue to provide best in class service for its fast-growing digital asset SMA platform. Eaglebrook's digital asset SMA platform maintains a focus on allowing financial advisers to offer crypto SMAs to their advisory clients. Eaglebrook currently works with over 500 financial advisers who are actively allocating to Eaglebrook's crypto SMAs on behalf of their advisory clients.

"As the Chairman and CEO of LPL Financial, I was part of one of the earliest advisory platforms in the wealth management industry which is why it is so exciting to see the growth and success of the Eaglebrook Advisors platform for crypto investing. It is an exciting new area that financial advisors need to understand and support," said Mark Casady Founder and General Partner, Vestigo Ventures.

"RIAs and institutions are just beginning to engage with crypto assets and are increasingly exploring the larger role this asset class can play in portfolio construction. We believe Eaglebrook Advisors, through its suite of standard and custom crypto solutions, is extremely well positioned to capture and cement its leadership position in this emerging space," said John Kim Founder and General Partner, Brewer Lane Ventures, former President and CIO of New York Life.

Digital assets held in Eaglebrook's SMAs are secured in an offline, institutional-grade custody account at Gemini Trust Company, a qualified custodian. Eaglebrook's digital asset SMA platform is fully integrated with the major portfolio management and reporting systems used by RIAs and independent advisors. Eaglebrook's solution allows advisors to model, onboard, bill, and advise on their clients' bitcoin and digital asset holdings within a secure, unified technology ecosystem.

Since the company was founded in 2019, Eaglebrook's digital asset SMA platform has grown to serve more than 40 RIAs and 500 financial advisors across the United States. Key partnerships include Mariner Wealth Advisors, Dynasty Financial Partners, and Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors, among others. Eaglebrook recently launched Eaglebrook IQ, the crypto educational platform for financial advisors, providing training and education on the emerging digital asset market.

About Eaglebrook

Eaglebrook Advisors, Inc. is a tech-driven, SEC-registered investment adviser that operates the largest SMA Platform in the crypto market. The firm has created the first bitcoin and crypto separately managed accounts (SMAs), which are designed to seamlessly integrate with an advisor's current portfolio management systems and workflows. The company is backed by leading wealth management executives and financial institutions.

