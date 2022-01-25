Announcing NWG AMPLIFY™ : a genetic trait that doubles hemp yields.

FT. COLLINS, Colo., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- New West Genetics announces AMPLIFY; a family of hemp varieties with a genetic trait that doubles grain and flower yields. This trait enables the transformation of hemp from a small acre specialty crop to a large-scale, commercially competitive hybrid crop.
The scientists at NWG have bred a breakthrough genetic trait that creates hemp populations with up to 99% female plants, rather than the typical 50%. Because female plants produce all the grain and flowers, and the best performing fiber, AMPLIFY increases yields for valuable hemp products along the supply chain. This benefits everyone from growers to consumers while still offering the ease of mechanical crop production.
"We are excited to add this novel, transformative trait to our high performing portfolio of varieties. Importantly, this trait allows our seed producers to efficiently multiply seed at scale, unlike with traditional chemically feminized seed. This edge makes it possible for our industry to market hemp as a viable alternative to traditional protein and healthy oil sources. This 2022 season our team will be multiplying seed, then AMPLIFY is on the way to pilot launch in 2023, with a full launch in 2024." said Wendy Mosher, New West Genetic's CEO.
Hemp grain has a protein profile similar to soy and an Omega-rich lipid profile that does not exist in other crops. AMPLIFY's higher percentage of female plants, along with better overall seed performance, paves the way for doubling the yields seen today and enables the crop to compete with traditional protein and lipid sources like soy or canola. Mosher says "Ingredient makers, get ready now to include this incredibly nutritious protein and unique lipid source into your product line."
"When we talk to growers and processors, they express the need for more consistent and productive genetics with proven results. With AMPLIFY, NWG continues its tradition of leading the industry in quality genetic research and seed development. Myself and other members of the Midwest Hemp Council are excited to be working with New West Genetics to bring AMPLIFY to growers and processors seeking a quality hemp supply chain. " – Jamie Campbell Petty, Executive Director, Midwest Hemp Council
About New West Genetics
New West Genetics is a global leader in premium hemp seed genetics. Backed by over 200 years of Ag experience, New West Genetics has combined traditional breeding, modern genomics, and agronomic expertise to create non-GMO, proprietary hemp seed bred for high yield, specialty traits, and sustainable production.
SOURCE New West Genetics
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.