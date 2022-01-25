DANNON'S LIGHT + FIT® COMMITS TO SUPPORTING WOMEN IN 2022: INTRODUCES NEW FLAVORS IN COLLABORATION WITH WOMEN'S EMPOWERMENT NON-PROFIT DRESS FOR SUCCESS WORLDWIDE®

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With more than 20 delicious flavors, the wide selection of Dannon's Light + Fit® yogurt has long given women the variety of flavors they are looking for to help them find balance in their routine. Today, Light + Fit is teaming up with Dress for Success Worldwide®, the only global nonprofit employment resource for women, to create new Lemon Cream and Orange Cream Greek Nonfat Yogurts that support and celebrate women's economic empowerment.

Since February 2021, nearly 1 million women left the workforce due to a variety of reasons, from lack of paid family leave to limited childcare resources.∗ Light + Fit recognizes the need to support women in balancing career and family and aims to be part of the solution. As 2022 begins, Light + Fit is committed to supporting women throughout their life and work journey, starting with its inspired partnership with Dress for Success to raise awareness for these challenges. This includes the new Lemon Cream and Orange Cream yogurt packs, along with an additional $100,000 donation to Dress for Success to further the mission of the organization.

"Danone North America, Light + Fit and Dress for Success share a commitment to equity in the workplace and helping women in the U.S. thrive at work and in life," said Surbhi Martin, Vice President of Greek Yogurt & Functional Nutrition, Danone North America. "Through our partnership, we are proud to support the work Dress for Success does to help women achieve economic independence."

"At Dress for Success we have seen first-hand the impact that the pandemic has had on women balancing work and life," said Joi Gordon, CEO of Dress for Success Worldwide. "That's why we are so proud to be working with a partner like Light + Fit that sees the need to support women holistically, in every aspect of their lives. We hope this partnership will help spread awareness for our mission and expand the number of women we are able to support through our services."

Light + Fit worked with female illustrator Michelle Periera to create these beautiful designs for the new Lemon Cream and Orange Cream flavors as part of its partnership with Dress for Success. Her work elevates themes of inclusivity and female empowerment while using bold graphic textures, bright colors, and symbolism to create playful illustrations that evoke positive feelings.

"The past few years have been difficult for everyone because of COVID-19, so it was a pleasure to draw images that had a sense of optimism and positivity," said Periera, "I wanted to show women working together as a team to get things done. When life gives you lemons you make lemonade, or in this case, Lemon Cream and Orange Cream Greek yogurt."

New Light + Fit x Dress for Success Lemon Cream and Orange Cream Greek Nonfat Yogurts have 12 grams of protein, 7 grams of total sugar, 0 grams of fat, and are a good source of calcium. Each craveworthy flavor has 80 calories per 5.3 oz serving; that's 33% fewer calories than average flavored Greek yogurt.∗∗

The new Light + Fit x Dress for Success flavors will be available on shelves at select retailers nationwide starting this month for $3.99 per 4-pack.

* US Department of Labor

**Disclaimer: At least 33% fewer calories than average flavored Greek yogurt. Light + Fit: 80 calories, 0g fat; Average flavored Greek yogurt: 125 calories, 2g fat per 5.3 oz.

About LIGHT + FIT

Established in 1988, Dannon's Light + Fit yogurt features a balanced line-up of yogurt products that give you deliciously satisfying snack options that fit your unique lifestyle. Staying on track with your routine can be tough, but we believe it shouldn't be boring or feel like a constant struggle. Thanks to Light + Fit's more than 20 delicious flavors, you can keep your routine exciting and craveable, all while staying on track. To learn more about Dannon Light + Fit, visit http://www.LightandFit.com .

About Danone North America

Danone North America is a purpose-driven company and an industry leader in the food and beverage category. As a Certified B Corporation®, Danone North America is committed to the creation of both economic and social value, while nurturing natural ecosystems through sustainable agriculture. Our strong portfolio of brands includes: Activia®, DanActive®, Danimals®, Dannon®, evian®, Happy Family® Organics, Honest to Goodness®, Horizon® Organic, International Delight®, Light + Fit®, Oikos®, Silk®, So Delicious® Dairy Free, STōK®, Two Good®, Wallaby® Organic and YoCrunch®.With more than 6,000 employees and 16 production locations across the U.S. and Canada, Danone North America's mission is to bring health through food to as many people as possible. For more information, visit www.danonenorthamerica.com/ . For more information on Danone North America's B Corp™ status, visit: https://bcorporation.net/directory/danone-north-america .

About Dress for Success

Dress for Success is a global nonprofit organization that empowers women to achieve economic independence by providing a network of support, professional attire, and development tools to help them thrive in work and in life. Since starting operations in 1997, Dress for Success has expanded to 143 cities in nearly 25 countries. To date, the organization has helped more than one million women work towards financial independence. Visit www.dressforsuccess.org to learn more.

