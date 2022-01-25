JDC Group Appoints Greg Beyer as President

ATLANTA, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JDC Group, a Consulting Solutions company, announced today that Greg Beyer, who most recently served as senior vice president of JDC Group's SAP Strategic Consulting and Advisory Solutions practice, has been named as the company's new president. The appointment coincides with the retirement of JDC Group founder and former president Johannes Dorsch, who will remain on the company's board of directors.

Prior to joining JDC Group in 2020, Beyer held executive leadership roles during his 13-year tenure at SAP, where he led teams driving implementation, business transformation, and sales strategy. His experience spans multiple industries, including automotive, finance, consumer packaged goods, retail, and fashion.

Beyer holds a master's degree in Decision Sciences from The George Washington University School of Business.

"Greg has proven himself to be a strong leader, both within our own organization and during his leadership roles at SAP," said Michael Werblun, chief executive officer of Consulting Solutions. "We're confident that he will skillfully guide our talented JDC Group team and take the company into its next chapter of successful business transformations for our customers."

Since its inception in 2005, JDC Group has earned a national reputation as one of the leading technology workforce solutions providers, helping companies drive SAP transformation programs by delivering scalable, flexible solutions. The company offers extensive consulting and strategic advisory solutions and services to help companies plan, build, and deploy migration and implementation projects to optimize SAP investments.

"I'm honored to step into the leadership role at JDC Group and continue its mission of unparalleled excellence and quality of service," said Beyer. "Our goal remains the same—to deliver exceptional technology and business expertise that leads to highly successful outcomes for our clients' SAP workforce and transformation initiatives."

Earlier this month, JDC Group announced that it had achieved SAP silver partner status in the SAP® PartnerEdge® program, an indicator of the high level of quality the company provides to businesses using SAP solutions.

About JDC Group, a Consulting Solutions Company

JDC Group, a Consulting Solutions company, is one of North America's fastest-growing SAP Strategic Consulting and Advisory Services providers. JDC Group has earned a reputation among its clients for being a trusted business partner for supporting major SAP transformation programs to drive operational and financial success. With a focus on SAP Advisory, SAP Implementation Consulting, SAP Support, and IT Staffing, JDC Group brings extensive SAP and technology workforce solutions experience to address our customers' business challenges. To learn more visit www.jdc-group.com.

About Consulting Solutions

Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, Consulting Solutions (www.consultingsolutions.com) is a nationally recognized leader in technology solutions and services. Consulting Solutions' key practice areas include Agile Development, Application Development, Advanced Analytics, Cloud & Infrastructure, Cybersecurity, Delivery Leadership, and ERP (SAP, UKG, & Oracle). Our scalable engagement models—from individual technology consultants to strategic enterprise programs—enable clients to tap into world-class talent, expertise, and services to drive technology and enterprise transformation initiatives. Consulting Solutions was recently named to the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies, the SIA Fastest-Growing Staffing Firms in the U.S. and SIA Largest Staffing Firms in the U.S., and was recognized as a National Winner for America's Best and Brightest Companies to Work For.

Media Contact:

Kathy Berardi

Carabiner Communications

kberardi@carabinercomms.com

678.644.4122

SOURCE Consulting Solutions