Section 32 Expands Investment Team with the Addition of Carlos Solórzano, Ph.D.

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Section 32, a venture capital fund investing at the frontiers of technology and healthcare, announced today the addition of Carlos Solórzano, Ph.D., as Senior Principal to support the continued growth of its investing team. Carlos, an accomplished scientist, equity research analyst and life sciences venture investor, will be based at Section 32's location in Los Altos.
"It's a pleasure to welcome Carlos to our team," said Section 32 Managing Partner Andy Harrison. "Carlos' broad experiences evaluating healthcare investment opportunities through the lenses of investment banking, venture and corporate development complement our growing investment team. We look forward to Carlos' contributions to our efforts as we build our portfolio of technology and healthcare companies."
As a Senior Principal at Section 32, Carlos focuses on the firm's investment sourcing, diligence, and deal execution efforts. Prior to Section 32, Carlos served as a Senior Associate for Pivotal bioVenture Partners, a life sciences venture fund, where he led and participated in diligence, term sheet negotiation, deal syndication and other deal processes for its life sciences portfolio. Previously, Carlos was an Associate Director, Corporate Strategy and Business Development for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, where he worked on competitive intelligence, as well as portfolio development, commercial partnerships and strategy. Carlos also worked as an equity research associate at Deutsche Bank and Oppenheimer & Co. covering small-, mid- and large-cap biotech companies.
Carlos earned his Ph.D. in Pharmacology and Toxicology from UC Irvine and was an NIH postdoctoral scholar, Neuroscience, at UC San Francisco, where he investigated the neurobiology of pain and itch. He received a B.S. in Chemical Engineering from Cal Poly Pomona.
About Section 32
Section 32 is a venture capital fund investing at the frontiers of technology and healthcare. Founded by Bill Maris, the team has vast experience building iconic companies. The firm's goal is to improve the human condition by accelerating the discovery, development and distribution of important technologies and life-saving medicines. Section 32 invests across the entirety of technology and life sciences. This includes software, cybersecurity, advanced communications and computation, space, climate change related technologies, machine learning, artificial intelligence, biotechnology, therapeutics, advanced diagnostics, precision medicine, genomics and more. For more information, please visit Section32.com
