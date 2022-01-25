The Schebler Company Gets New Owners--Its Employees--After 126 Years in the Quad Cities

BETTENDORF, Iowa, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Schebler Company, a prominent Quad Cities employer since 1895, announced today that it is now an employee-owned business. Privately held since its founding, Schebler transferred 100% of the company to an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) at the beginning of January 2022.
The Schebler Company employees will significantly benefit from their ownership via continued job security, the addition of a substantial retirement wealth benefit and a planned transition of the business's investors and Board of Directors. The transition to employee ownership is also a win for customers, who are ensured continued access to Schebler's unparalleled products and services, plus strong customer support from highly motivated employees.
The local community and Schebler supplier partners will benefit, as well. "Schebler has been located in the Quad Cities area since the company was founded over 126 years ago," said Jim Anderson, CEO, The Schebler Company. "The transition to employee ownership means we will remain an integral part of the community as our business continues to grow."
The Schebler Company has long provided certainty to its customers—the certainty of long-lasting quality products, the certainty of American manufacturing, and the certainty of industry-leading customer service. The previous investors and management team committed to the ESOP to ensure the company will continue to provide certainty in many ways to each and every one of its stakeholders.
About The Schebler Company
Schebler was founded in 1895 by two German immigrant brothers to support the metal fabrication needs of the Quad Cities community from a storefront in Davenport. They have grown to become a leading specialty manufacturing and services business for a wide array of industries and global markets. From their current Bettendorf location, Schebler provides commercial chimney systems throughout North America, custom and contract fabrication services, on-site facility infrastructure support, commercial HVAC solutions, and residential heating and air conditioning installation and service.
The company's three divisions include Schebler Chimney, which manufactures customizable prefabricated chimneys and engineered stacks; Schebler Specialty Fab, a contract fabricator for production fabrications, custom metal fabrications and field fabrication services; and Schebler Heating and Air, an HVAC service provider.
Learn more:
The Schebler Company, schebler.com
Schebler Chimney, scheblerchimney.com
Schebler Specialty Fab, scheblerspecfab.com
Schebler Heating and Air, scheblerhvac.com
Media Contact:
Sophie Bartolotta, sophie@akrete.com
SOURCE The Schebler Company
