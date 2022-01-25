MV Transportation Awarded Paratransit Services Contract by Greater Bridgeport Transit

DALLAS, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MV Transportation, Inc., a recognized leader in passenger transportation services, today announced that it has been awarded a contract to provide paratransit, senior transportation, and mobility management services by Greater Bridgeport Transit (GBT) beginning January 1, 2022.

Under terms of the five-year contract, MV will provide safe and reliable paratransit and senior transportation for the Greater Bridgeport, Connecticut region. The company will be responsible for service delivery, safety, reservations, scheduling, and community outreach for the GBT Access system, the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliant paratransit service designed to provide public bus transportation to the elderly and those with disabilities who cannot use GBT's regularly scheduled bus routes.

"Greater Bridgeport Transit is committed to ensuring mobility and independence through high-quality transportation options for our GBT Access customers," said Doug Holcomb, Chief Executive Officer, Greater Bridgeport Transit. "MV's experience as a leading provider of on-demand transportation will provide a continuously improving customer experience for our riders and help us meet the growing and changing mobility needs of the region."

"We look forward to our partnership with GBT and appreciate the confidence its leaders and board of commissioners have placed in MV," said Bill Ryan, MV Senior Vice President, who will oversee operations. "We are confident that we can enhance the experience GBT provides its Access passengers with our proven operational expertise and innovative solutions."

About Greater Bridgeport Transit

Greater Bridgeport Transit (GBT) serves the Bridgeport region of southwest Connecticut. GBT provides fixed route and ADA paratransit and senior bus services to the cities and towns of Bridgeport, Trumbull, Stratford, and Fairfield with services extending north to Derby and along the coast from Norwalk to Milford. For additional information, please visit http://www.gogbt.com.

About MV Transportation, Inc.

MV is the largest privately owned passenger transportation contracting services ﬁrm in North America and a leader in providing the specialized on-demand ADA-compliant transportation of persons with disabilities and the elderly. We provide paratransit, fixed-route, public and private shuttle, and student transportation services, partnering with over 200 city and county government transit agencies, school districts, universities, airports and corporations. Founded in 1975, MV provides freedom for over 110 million passengers each year across 28 states and Canada. For additional information, please visit http://www.mvtransit.com.

