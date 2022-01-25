PointsBet Online and Mobile Sports Betting Now Live in New York

DENVER and JERSEY CITY, N.J., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PointsBet, a premier global online gaming operator, today announced the company has officially unveiled its market-leading mobile app and digital sports betting product in New York as of Tuesday, January 25, 2022. New York marks the ninth operational state for PointsBet's premium sports betting product, following successful launches in New Jersey, Iowa, Indiana, Illinois, Colorado, Michigan, West Virginia, and Virginia.

"Launching in New York is a significant milestone for PointsBet, being one of nine approved online sports betting operators in the state," commented Johnny Aitken, PointsBet USA CEO. "New York's passionate sports fans and bettors will now have access to the fastest online sports betting product in market, with a live, in-game betting experience that PointsBet controls through our proprietary technology and world-class team that is unrivalled."

The New York State Gaming Commission (NYSGC) recommended in November 2021 that PointsBet New York LLC be awarded a Platform Provider license to operate mobile sports wagering in the state. New York legalized sports betting at its commercial casinos in 2013 and has featured retail sports betting since July 2019, following the fall of the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act ("PASPA"). New York mobile sports betting received legislative approval in April 2021 and went live in January 2022.

"This marks a momentous day for PointsBet in officially launching within the state of New York, poised to be one of the largest markets in the United States. The PointsBet team is excited to prove our reputation and consistent ability to deliver a world-class experience to New York sports bettors," commented PointsBet Group CEO and Managing Director Sam Swanell.

As the official, exclusive sports betting partner of NBC Sports, PointsBet utilizes the media giant's premium television and digital assets to promote the brand. As part of the agreement, NBC Sports provides PointsBet with year-round, multi-platform media and marketing opportunities across its unmatched portfolio of events, including multiplatform gameday integrations across SportsNet New York (SNY), part of the NBC Sports Group and regional broadcast home of Major League Baseball's (MLB) New York Mets in addition to carrying supplemental coverage of the National Football League's (NFL) New York Jets. PointsBet's full Spanish-language functionality will reach Hispanic sports fans via Telemundo Deportes and Telemundo broadcast stations.

About PointsBet

PointsBet is a corporate bookmaker listed on the Australian Stock Exchange with operations in Australia, the United States, Canada and Ireland. PointsBet has developed a scalable cloud-based wagering platform through which it offers its clients innovative sports and racing wagering products, advance deposit wagering on racing (ADW) and iGaming.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION

Investors

Andrew Mellor

Group Chief Financial Officer

Andrew.Mellor@PointsBet.com

North American Investors

Stephen Forman

Investor Relations – North America

Stephen.Forman@PointsBet.com

For Media

Geoff Elliott

+61 488 051 888

gelliott@gracosway.com.au

For North American Media

PointsBet Communications

Communications@PointsBet.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pointsbet-online-and-mobile-sports-betting-now-live-in-new-york-301467516.html

SOURCE PointsBet