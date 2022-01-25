Everest Discovery LLC Appoints Dennis Roberts as Chief Operating Officer

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Everest Discovery LLC, a business specializing in eDiscovery and litigation support service, is proud to announce the appointment of Dennis Roberts as its chief operating officer.
"I am extremely proud to be a part of the Everest team and culture that understands the value of diversity, quality of life, transparency and personal and professional responsibility. There is an uncomplicated satisfaction from providing higher-level customer responsiveness and introducing innovation in the pursuit of your customer's success," states Roberts. "I am devoted to providing unparalleled customer service and driving growth at scale as the litigation support industry continues to rapidly evolve."
Before joining the Everest family, Roberts spent the last two-plus decades learning the ins and outs of the litigation support industry while working with some of the most talented litigation attorneys in the business. His career began at Wolf, Block, Schorr, and Solis-Cohen for 13 years as a paralegal and litigation support analyst. Roberts considered Wolf Block his second family and only left after the partners reluctantly voted for the dissolution of the firm. Following those unfortunate circumstances, Roberts had the privilege to join Reed Smith. He worked there for 12 years as a senior litigation technology analyst with some of the most brilliant and skilled colleagues he has ever known.
"We are incredibly excited to have Dennis join the growing Everest team to head our operations as COO," says Tom Pellegrino, CEO at Everest Discovery. "Dennis has been a great client and even better friend for three decades, and I couldn't be more positive about this fit. His background, knowledge and work ethic are invaluable assets to Everest. I'm personally looking forward to working side by side with Dennis to continue the process we've started—making Everest the best eDiscovery and litigation support service in the industry."
To learn more about Everest Discovery LLC, please visit www.everestdiscovery.com.
About Everest Discovery LLC
Everest Discovery is a leading national litigation support and eDiscovery provider headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, with team members located in the western and central regions. Everest is a WBENC-certified Woman Business Enterprise and GSA contractor that has been serving legal departments, law firms and government agencies since 2005.
Our core focus on solutions, service and security enables our organization to provide actionable insights that transform workflows, reduce risk and generate significant cost savings for our client base. We are a trustworthy end-to-end service provider, offering solutions across the entire EDRM that comprehensively address our clients' business problems by incorporating best-of-breed technologies, knowledge-based services and a consultative approach.
