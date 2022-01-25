The Exceptional Women Awardees Foundation (EWA) announces Dr. Charlotte M. Farmer, SVP & COO, Underwriters Laboratories, as a Fall 2021 Awardee

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Exceptional Women Awardees Foundation (EWA) announces that after interviews with multiple candidates, Dr. Charlotte M. Farmer, Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Underwriters Laboratories Inc., has been selected as a Fall 2021 EWA Awardee.

Dr. Farmer recently joined Underwriters Laboratories, where she is responsible for leading operations and building out a global infrastructure of partners. She guides strategic growth and drives enterprise excellence. Her expertise and experience will help ensure organizational health, further positioning Underwriters Laboratories as a world leader in fundamental and applied safety science research.

Prior to joining Underwriters Laboratories, Dr. Farmer served as Director, Operations and Integration for MITRE, where she led operational strategies and implementation for MITRE's global workforce and technology programs.

With B.S. and M.S. degrees in Chemical Engineering, an MBA, and a Ph.D. in Engineering Management, Charlotte has led and served on multiple executive boards, including the International Council on Systems Engineering, American Society of Quality, and the United Way. Her expertise at linking strategy to action has driven transformational outcomes at Fortune 500 companies and federal agencies including the VA, NASA, DOD, Treasury, and CMMS.

"Dr. Farmer brings a breadth of expertise, experience and empowerment to EWA and her recent move to Underwriters Laboratories is evidence of her extensive background and leadership excellence. We are delighted that she has joined our Exceptional Women Awardees," commented Larraine Segil, Founder, Chair and CEO, Exceptional Women Awardees Foundation. "She adds significant expertise in STEM and a commitment to our mission that will stand as a role model for all."

"We are thrilled that the EWA Foundation has recognized Dr. Farmer's long history of operational excellence and strategic leadership success with this award," Underwriters Laboratories President and CEO Terrence R. Brady said. "We deeply admire the exceptional abilities and energy Charlotte brings to UL, and we extend warm congratulations on her award."

Dr. Farmer has received numerous professional accolades, including the White House 551st Point of Light, becoming a member of the Fierce Women Initiative, 2021 Paul Harris Fellow by Rotary International and was included in Savoy Magazine's listing of Most Influential Black Executives in Corporate America in 2020. Additionally, Dr. Farmer is an outspoken advocate who has been recognized for her impact and commitment to initiatives in STEM, leadership, and ethics by West Point Military Academy and other notable institutions.

Dr. Farmer currently serves as Board Chair of Mobility Unlimited Technology Worldwide, a nonprofit startup that performs research and data collection to safely adapt spaces for wheelchair users, blind citizens, and mobility aid users. She also holds board membership or advisory roles with HireVue, Crittenton Services of Greater Washington, and The National GEM Consortium.

Underwriters Laboratories Inc. is dedicated to advancing the UL public safety mission through the discovery and application of scientific knowledge. They conduct rigorous independent research and analyze safety data, convene experts worldwide to address risks, share knowledge through safety education and public outreach initiatives, and develop standards to guide the safe commercialization of evolving technologies. The organization employs collaborative and scientific approaches with partners and stakeholders to drive innovation and progress toward improving safety, security and sustainability, ultimately enhancing societal well-being. They fund their work through grants, the licensing of standards documents and the business activities of their wholly owned subsidiary, UL Inc., which advances their shared mission through testing, verification and certification, training and advisory services, data-driven reporting and decision-making tools for customers around the world. Learn more at ul.org

The Exceptional Women Awardees Foundation (EWA) selects high potential, high level Exceptional Women from multiple industries, develops and mentors them with guidance and career redesign advice to propel them to sustainable success - one woman at a time. Their year-long program enables the EWA to be connected for life to their ever-expanding EWA global network, as their fellow women leaders move into positions of significance. Learn more at exceptionalwomenawardees.com



