Women in Localization and Lilt Extend Partnership To Support Advancing Women Throughout the Localization Industry

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Women in Localization (W.L.), the leading professional organization for women in the localization industry, today announced that Lilt, the leading global experience platform enabling organizations to build and deliver multilingual experiences, will remain the organization's sole Diamond Sponsor for 2022, extending their relationship and shared mission of advancing women throughout the industry.

"I'm so thankful to our friends at Lilt for their partnership, but more importantly for their commitment to female leadership representation in the workplace and women career development and respect," said Cecilia Maldonado, Board Sponsor, President of Women in Localization. "Having Lilt renew their Diamond sponsorship this year renews our opportunity to learn and grow together, helping to connect women around the world and advance their development."

Since the creation of this top-tier exclusive Diamond-level sponsorship by Lilt and Women in Localization in 2020, this partnership has enabled the professional organization to expand its global impact and establish a foundation for continued growth. Today, Women in Localization is a community of 27 chapters in 18 unique countries.

"Women in Localization is a vital organization in the localization industry, providing a premier range of initiatives to support the advancement of women in localization. We are proud to continue to support W.L. at the highest levels and advance its mission," said Paula Shannon, Lilt's Chief Evangelist.

In addition to their sponsorship of Women in Localization, Lilt has partnered with leading global organizations like the Globalization and Localization Association (GALA) and Translators without Borders. Lilt also partners with linguistics and translation departments at universities around the world to provide free access for students and professors. Each of these initiatives help enable Lilt to achieve its mission while further supporting multilingual access to multilingual globally.

