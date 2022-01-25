Delysia Chocolatier Takes the Gold with Its Liquid Gold At The International Chocolate Salon's 8th Annual Hot Chocolate Awards

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Delysia Chocolatier, an Austin-based Top Chocolatier in the Americas, swept each category with multiple prestigious awards at the International Chocolate Salon's 8th Annual Hot Chocolate Awards Competition. Delysia Chocolatier took the highest award at the competition with the world's first drinkable gold chocolate. The newest chocolate creation, the Golden Dark drinking chocolate, joins the brand's award-winning lineup of truly sophisticated, European-style hot chocolates, and offers consumers a first taste of the natural amber-colored, caramelized chocolate in drink form.

The 8th Annual Hot Chocolate Awards competition awarded Delysia Chocolatier with a total of 18 medals in five categories — including Best Texture, Best Ingredient Combination, Best Taste, Best Richness, and Most Unique — for its Golden Dark Chocolate drinking chocolate, Cayenne drinking chocolate, and Peppermint drinking chocolate. Ultimately, Delysia Chocolatier won Gold for Best Overall with its Golden Dark Drinking Chocolate, Silver in Best Overall for its Cayenne Drinking Chocolate, and Bronze in Best Overall with its Peppermint Drinking Chocolate, dominating the competition.

"We are constantly innovating and seeking to push culinary boundaries toward new confectionary trends," says chef-owner and chocolatier, Nicole Patel. "We are both elated and grateful to be recognized in every award category for our ability to create unique and delicious artisanal drinking chocolate flavors. We are ecstatic to offer the first-ever true Gold chocolate in drinking chocolate form. People have more sophisticated tastes and the demand for premium, artisanal chocolate is at an all-time high. We aim to surprise and delight palates through all of our offerings, whether it is our drinking chocolates or our handcrafted chocolate truffles."

Golden Dark Drinking Chocolate — Gold Medal Winner in Best Overall Drinking Chocolate

Delysia Chocolatier's Golden Dark drinking chocolate is made with high-quality chocolate that is a luxury in itself. This exceptional beverage gets a glittering shot of opulence courtesy of pure gold chocolate that makes this extravagant beverage as dazzling as it is delicious. The Golden Dark drinking chocolate is intensely rich and flavorful, handcrafted using 72 percent bittersweet chocolate with morsels of gold chocolate dotted throughout the mix.

Gold chocolate is the newest couverture on the market, and Delysia Chocolatier was the first to introduce it in solid form to chocolate lovers in the United States in mid-2020. Pale amber in color, Gold chocolate's natural hue is created from caramelized sugars and caramelized milk fat, providing a unique honeyed chocolate taste. Since 2020, Delysia Chocolatier has released solid gold chocolate turkeys each Thanksgiving, Golden chocolate eggs each Easter, and now gold chocolate in a drink form with its Golden Dark drinking chocolate.

Awards Placement for Delysia Chocolatier's Golden Dark Drinking Chocolate: Gold for Best Texture, Gold for Best Ingredient Combination, Gold for Best Taste, Gold for Best Richness, Silver for Most Unique, and Gold for Best Overall Drinking Chocolate.

Cayenne Drinking Chocolate — Silver Medal Winner in Best Overall Drinking Chocolate

Based on the original Maya chocolate drink, Delysia Chocolatier's Cayenne drinking chocolate is an indulgence suited for royalty. Pure dark chocolate is infused with cayenne, ancho chilis, chipotle peppers, cinnamon, ginger, and cloves to provide a complex spiciness that awakens the senses and delivers a touch of comfortable heat intertwined with soothing rich chocolate. Enjoy a thick, velvety cup of cocoa that warms you from the inside out.

Awards Placement for Delysia Chocolatier's Cayenne Drinking Chocolate: Gold for Best Texture, Silver for Best Ingredient Combination, Silver for Best Taste, Gold for Most Unique, and Silver for Best Overall Drinking Chocolate.

Peppermint Drinking Chocolate — Bronze Medal Winner in Best Overall Drinking Chocolate

This is a classic winter treat, as memorable as the first snowfall. Delysia Chocolatier's Peppermint drinking chocolate is expertly blended to be invigorating and soothing simultaneously. Creamy milk chocolate and richly intense dark chocolate come together with cool peppermint for a balanced, aromatic drinking chocolate. Each sip provides a refreshing burst of fresh mint with a satisfying sweet finish.

Awards Placement for Delysia Chocolatier's Peppermint Drinking Chocolate: Silver for Best Texture, Gold for Best Ingredient Combination, Silver for Best Taste, Silver for Best Richness, Silver for Most Unique, and Bronze for Best Overall Drinking Chocolate.

The International Chocolate Salon is one of the premier international bodies honoring artisanal and premium chocolate confectioners. The International Chocolate Salon Awards for the 8th Annual Hot Chocolate Awards were based on the combined total number of votes received by each entrant from the Judging Panel. The Judging Panel consists of National and Regional Magazines, Newspaper and Blog Editors, plus Topic Experts, Local Chefs and Food Gurus.

The judges' published comments included, "Delysia- best overall cocoas. So many choices, each delicious, and unique." "Delysia has the best trio and were the kinds of cocoa I could imagine drinking in an après-ski location. They were satisfying, not overly sweet and somewhat nostalgic." "I loved the richness and full flavor of Delysia's Golden Dark Drinking Chocolate."

In addition to offering drinking chocolates, Delysia Chocolatier also produces artisanal, handcrafted edible delights, such as its Sensual Ruby collection chocolate truffles and Goddess of Love truffle collection which are designed to make an ordinary day extraordinary with every flavorful bite. All of Delysia Chocolatier's current products are available for curbside pickup at its Culinary Center and online at Delysia.com for direct-to-door shipping across the United States and Canada.

About Delysia Chocolatier

Delysia Chocolatier is an award-winning artisan chocolate company based in Austin, Texas. Operated by Chef-Owner & Chocolatier Nicole Patel who was honored as a Six Star Awards: Grand Master and Top Chocolatier in the Americas in 2020, Delysia Chocolatier handcrafts its creations with the care and attention people savor in every flavorful bite. Delysia Chocolatier uses only the finest quality chocolate from sustainable sources and freshest ingredients to create something unique, something memorable, something remarkable. Connect with Delysia Chocolatier on Facebook or Instagram.

--end--

Media Contact

Matt McGinnis, Big Thirst Marketing, +1 5128098712, matt@bigthirstmarketing.com

Twitter, Facebook

SOURCE Delysia Chocolatier