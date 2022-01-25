Plex Systems Receives IDC 2021 SaaS Customer Satisfaction Award for ERP

TROY, Mich., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Plex Systems, a Rockwell Automation Company and the leader in cloud-delivered smart manufacturing solutions, today announced it has received the IDC 2021 SaaS CSAT Customer Satisfaction Award for ERP. Plex scored significantly higher than its peers in areas such as robust data security, ease of integration, product innovation, value, and frequency of new feature releases.

IDC's SaasPath Survey polled more than 2,000 organizations across five continents to collect information on SaaS adoption, the SaaS buyer's journey, and SaaS vendor preferences and ratings. The resulting report covers application adoption and in-depth vendor ratings, spending trends, and advocacy scores for more than 200 software vendors and professional services providers. All survey respondents are extensively screened to ensure they are familiar with the technologies they were asked about, are current users, and have influence in their company's technology buying decisions.

"IDC asked customers to rate their SaaS provider on more than 30 metrics," commented Eric Newmark, Group Vice President at IDC. "Plex Systems received high satisfaction scores in categories where technology buyers identified the greatest challenges, such as ease of integration and robust data security, confirming Plex as a leading vendor in the market landscape. "

"It is an honor to be recognized by IDC and our customers as affirmation of our mission that puts customers at our core," said Todd Kisaberth, Plex Chief Customer Officer. "Our solutions are only as good as the outcomes they enable for our customers, and we engage with them every day to understand their needs and build that into our solutions, processes, and offerings. Our customers are critical to enabling us to continue to drive the manufacturing sector forward."

Plex is a multitenant, cloud-native solution that delivers innovation and capabilities in real-time, providing ongoing value to manufacturers. Plex has earned a best-in-class security rating of "A" from SecurityScorecard.com and consistently exceeds its 99.99% uptime service level agreement (SLA). For more information about Plex, please visit plex.com.

About Plex Systems

Plex Systems, Inc., a Rockwell Automation Company, is the leader in cloud-delivered smart manufacturing solutions, empowering the world's manufacturers to make awesome products. Our platform gives manufacturers the ability to connect, automate, track, and analyze every aspect of their business to drive transformation. The Plex Smart Manufacturing Platform includes solutions for manufacturing execution (MES), ERP, quality, supply chain planning and management, asset performance management, production monitoring, process automation and analytics to connect people, systems, machines and supply chains, enabling them to lead with precision, efficiency and agility.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc. ROK, is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 24,500 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries. To learn more about how we are bringing the Connected Enterprise to life across industrial enterprises, visit www.rockwellautomation.com.

Media Contact

Diana Robbins

Plex Systems, Inc., a Rockwell Automation company

+248.221.3059

drobbins@plex.com

SOURCE Plex Systems, Inc.