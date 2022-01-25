Mississippi Public Service Commission Approves Acquisitions by Great River, a Division of Central States Water Resources

JACKSON, Miss., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Mississippi Public Service Commission (PSC) has approved acquisitions water and wastewater utilities located in the counties of DeSoto, Lamar, Lee, Lowndes, Oktibbeha and Tishomingo by Great River Utility Operating Company, a division of Central States Water Resources (CSWR), one of the 15 largest investor-owned water and wastewater utilities in the U.S.
The acquisitions by Great River include Western Properties, Inc (Windridge Subdivision), Starling Construction Co. (Sweet Water Subdivision), Bea-Dor Partners (High Forest Subdivision), Wilco Properties, Inc., Montgomery Quarters, LLC, and Woodall Management, Inc. (Woodall Mountain) and represent more than 3,000 new customer connections.
"We have a recognized track record of purchasing water and wastewater utility systems that are in severe disrepair – often posing a very real danger to both public health and safety and the environment -- and quickly bringing them into compliance," said Josiah Cox, president of Great River and CSWR. "There's much work to be done, so we're going to roll up our sleeves, make the necessary investments needed to ensure these systems are managed safely and reliably, and get to work."
The Mississippi PSC approved the application determining the need for the service, Great River's qualifications to serve, the company's financial ability to provide service, Great River's economic feasibility to serve, and promotion of serving the public interest.
"Our capital investments and increased daily operating expenditures will significantly increase the reliability of these systems," added Cox. "We'll improve wastewater treatment quality, focus on environmental protection, provide for remote monitoring, 7-day-a-week, 24-hour access to customer service support, expand bill payment options and more."
ABOUT GREAT RIVER
Great River Utility Operating Company is a division of Central States Water Resources (CSWR) which is transforming how water utilities work by using technology and innovation to bring safe, reliable and environmentally responsible water resources to every community in the U.S. The company has water and wastewater operations or pending acquisitions across the nation, including in Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, Tennessee and Texas. Learn more about CSWR at CentralStatesWaterResources.com or Great River at GreatRiverUOC.com.
Media Contact
Aaron Perlut, Elasticity, 877-569-2837, media@cswrgroup.com
SOURCE Great River
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.