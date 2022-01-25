Circle Names Tech Industry Veteran Sherice Torres as Chief Marketing Officer

BOSTON, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Circle Internet Financial, LLC, a global internet finance firm that provides payments and financial infrastructure to businesses of all sizes, is pleased to announce Sherice Torres is joining as Chief Marketing Officer. A respected and well-known professional in the technology industry, Ms. Torres brings 25 years of experience helping cutting edge brands innovate and engage with customers.
Torres comes to Circle from Meta, where she served as the Chief Marketing Officer of Novi and handled global marketing across the company's payments products.
"Major milestones are ahead for Circle, and the addition of Sherice to our leadership team is an exciting step in our growth story," said Jeremy Allaire, Co-Founder and CEO of Circle. "Sherice's energizing presence, passion and diverse experiences across marketing and branding will help us accelerate global digital currency adoption and deliver on our commitments to improve financial inclusion and remove barriers to financial services."
Ms. Torres previously spent several years in senior marketing positions at Google, supporting social responsibility, children and family products, Google Pay and Google Shopping. She also served as the Global Director of Inclusion.
Prior to that, she spent nearly 15 years at Nickelodeon in various leadership roles, including Vice President of Consumer Products and Senior Vice President of Entertainment Products, Digital Video and Apps. Ms. Torres began her career at Deloitte Consulting as a member of the change management practice.
"I've made conscious decisions in my career to pair my own trajectory and opportunity with meaningful projects that inspire my passions," said Ms. Torres. "Joining the growing team at Circle at such an exciting time in the industry and for the company was a logical step to connect my passions for inclusion and education to the work I can accomplish everyday helping the Company exceed expectations."
Ms. Torres is a member of several corporate and nonprofit boards aimed at improving the public education system and advancing opportunities for women and people of color. She serves on the sustainability advisory board of Allbirds and the board of Advance Auto Parts and is a nonprofit board member for Breakthrough Silicon Valley and the Jack Kent Cooke Foundation. She also serves on the advisory board of The Colorwave and the Director's Council for the VCU Brandcenter.
For her professional leadership and community service, Torres has been recognized by the National Diversity Council, Black Enterprise Magazine and Crain's Business, among others.
Ms. Torres graduated magna cum laude from Harvard University and earned her MBA at the Stanford Graduate School of Business. She is also a graduate of the Stanford Law School Directors' College.
About Circle
Circle is a global financial technology firm that enables businesses of all sizes to harness the power of digital currencies and public blockchains for payments, commerce and financial applications worldwide. Circle is the principal operator of USD Coin (USDC), the leading dollar digital currency powering always-on internet-native commerce and payments with a circulation greater than $45 billion and over $1.5 trillion in on-chain transactions as of January 2022. Today, Circle's transactional services, business accounts, and platform APIs are giving rise to a new generation of financial services and commerce applications that hold the promise of raising global economic prosperity for all through the frictionless exchange of financial value. Additionally, Circle operates SeedInvest, a leading startup fundraising platform in the U.S. that supports a rapidly growing network investors. Learn more at https://circle.com.
