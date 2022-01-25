Zonda and the American Institute of Architects Renew Longstanding Partnership Through 2024

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zonda and the American Institute of Architects (AIA) today announced a three-year renewal of their strategic partnership, extending their historic 11-year collaboration. ARCHITECT magazine will continue to be identified as "The Journal of the American Institute of Architects."

The partnership is founded upon the mutual core goals of sustainability and equity. AIA seeks to empower architects with education and information to assist in the development of energy efficient communities and to advance inclusive, diverse, and sustainable policies. Similarly, ARCHITECT - the leading authority on the future of architecture and design - seeks to drive design solutions that will address and mitigate the effects of climate change; as well as foster equity and belonging within the industry through thoughtfully created content, design, and advocacy.

"We are excited to continue our 11-year relationship with the AIA for another three tremendous years," said Jeff Meyers, CEO of Zonda. "We are honored to provide a platform and meaningful messaging to help impact our communities for positive change and growth within the realms of gender and racial equality, and environmental sustainability. Together, the AIA and ARCHITECT are paving the way for systematic and tangible change within the industry."

"We look forward to continuing to leverage our partnership to communicate the critical work of the profession and the industry's impact," said AIA 2022 President Dan Hart, FAIA. "Together, we hope to further expand our digital reach to inspire our members and the public to do more to make the built environment more sustainable and equitable."

Learn more about the AIA 2030 Commitment program, and other sustainability and social justice efforts on the AIA's website.

About AIA

Founded in 1857, AIA consistently works to create more valuable, healthy, secure, and sustainable buildings, neighborhoods, and communities. Through more than 200 international, state and local chapters, AIA advocates for public policies that promote economic vitality and public wellbeing.

AIA provides members with tools and resources to assist them in their careers and business as well as engaging civic and government leaders and the public to find solutions to pressing issues facing our communities, institutions, nation, and world. Members adhere to a code of ethics and conduct to ensure the highest professional standards.

About Zonda

Zonda provides data-driven housing market solutions to the homebuilding industry. From builders to building product manufacturers, mortgage clients, and multifamily executives, we work hand-in-hand with our customers to streamline access to housing data to empower smarter decisions. As a leading brand in residential construction, our mission is to advance the home building industry, because we believe better homes mean better lives and stronger communities. Together, we are building the future of housing.



