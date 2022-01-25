Delek US Gains First BVLOS Approval for U.S. Refineries Using Percepto Drone and AI Solution

MODI'IN, Israel, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Percepto, pioneering autonomous inspection by industrial robotics, announced today the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) approved Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) operations for Delek US Holdings' refineries in Tyler, Texas and El Dorado, Arkansas. Percepto drones inspected its facilities and provided visual data management and analysis. The approval makes Delek US's refineries the first to receive such an approval, and one of the first among US energy companies as well. The operational approval is one of a number received by Percepto customers, including Florida Power & Light, Verizon Skyward and at other industrial sites in Australia, Italy, Spain, Norway, Portugal and Israel.
The BVLOS approval enables Delek US to operate its drones without a pilot to maintain line of sight with the drone. An operator located in the control room can easily manage and monitor pre-scheduled fully autonomous drone missions.
"This approval to use autonomous drone technology is a huge step forward towards cleaner and safer refineries within the oil and gas industry," said Percepto CEO Dor Abuhasira. "Congratulations to Delek US for being pioneers in digital transformation, and implementing new procedures within an industry that has been seeking new solutions to old problems."
"Percepto's end-to-end system supports our environmental, social and governance goals to deliver safe and reliable autonomous drones that can be operated remotely while in compliance with US FAA regulations," said Delek SVP, Business Transformation, Grigor Bambekov. "By working in partnership with Percepto, Delek US is gaining more effective, efficient, reliable, and profitable utilization of its assets through the next generation of Industry 4.0 drone ecosystems."
Percepto drones are managed by Percepto's Autonomous Inspection & Monitoring (AIM) platform. The recently upgraded AIM 2022 includes the newest configuration of the Percepto Sparrow, the Percepto Air Max. Amongst other payload and capability upgrades, the Air Max features an OGI camera, capable of detecting gas emissions.
AIM 2022 also delivers AI-powered packaged solutions for sector-specific use cases, including oil and gas plus other industries. The first industry solution to collate visual data from all third-party surveillance devices on site, Percepto's platform provides a unified view of the entire facility, delivering insights for fast and effective action. Through its change detection framework based on drone-collected data, the Tyler and El Dorado refineries leverage AIM and Air Max drones to maintain remote operations 24/7 with capability to:
- Automate a select set of day-to-day operations, maintenance, security, and special projects tasks
- Provide aerial surveillance, monitoring, and inspection of assets, equipment, machinery, materials, and supplies
- Enable emergency response and crisis management services
- Ensure compliance with environmental and safety regulations
- Keep workers safe with pre-emptive risk notifications and mitigation services
About Percepto
Percepto is the leading autonomous inspection and monitoring solution provider, revolutionizing how industrial sites monitor and inspect their critical infrastructure and assets.
Listed in TIME magazine's 100 Best Inventions of 2021, Percepto's AIM platform fully automates visual data workflows from capture to insight, leveraging the Percepto Air drone-in-a-box portfolio, alongside other robots and visual sensors. Using advanced machine-learning and AI, Percepto AIM provides an end-to-end autonomous inspection and monitoring solution, to assess risk, minimize downtime, drive efficiency, increase safety and reduce operational costs.
Percepto's solutions are trusted by Fortune 500 customers on six continents including Florida Power and Light, Koch Industries and Verizon. The company is the recipient of multiple prestigious awards including Edison Gold Award and Frost & Sullivan Global Enabling Technology Leadership Award. For more information, visit www.percepto.co.
Media Contact
Josh Turner
Si14 Global Communications
perceptopr@si14global.com
US: +1-917-231-0550
Int'l: +972-54-949-6526
SOURCE Percepto
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.