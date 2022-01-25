RxSS Named NCPA Awarded Vendor for Pharmacy Transparency

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rx Savings Solutions ("RxSS") today announced it has been named an awarded vendor for pharmacy transparency by the National Cooperative Purchasing Alliance (NCPA), a leading national government purchasing cooperative. For the first time, 90,000 public and non-profit agencies who are affiliated with NCPA will be able to seamlessly purchase the market-leading solution directly through the cooperative for prescription drugs savings.
NCPA is a leading national government purchasing cooperative working to reduce the cost of goods and services by leveraging the purchasing power of public agencies in all 50 states. NCPA utilizes state of the art procurement resources and solutions that result in cooperative purchasing contracts that ensure all public agencies are receiving products and services of the highest quality at the lowest prices.
Recently celebrating its first 10 years as an industry trailblazer, RxSS is a patented healthcare consumerism software driving proven results that saves employers, employees and health plans money on prescription medications. Through the RxSS portal, members can find the best price on existing prescriptions as well as learn of alternatives through a patented suggestion platform with more than 34,000 suggestions.
RxSS currently serves 17 million members, including nearly 50 Fortune 500 clients and more than twenty health plans. With differentiating features such as Contact Prescriber, members can submit a new prescription request to their provider with one click.
"RxSS brings market-leading technology and a proven track record of helping organizations simplify the complex world of prescription drugs," said Mike Muscara of NCPA. "We are excited to offer this solution to our members and their employees, and we look forward to seeing the impact RxSS has on healthcare quality, cost, and experience."
"We are thrilled to be named an approved NCPA vendor – an immense opportunity to offer our technology and services to public sector clients and members nationwide – empowering them to save money on prescription drugs," said Michael Rea, a clinical pharmacist who founded and currently leads RxSS. "We look forward to bringing our best-in-class solution to these organizations to help them reduce pharmacy spend, engage plan members, improve adherence, lower drug costs, and change lives."
There are more than 90,000 agencies nationwide from both the public and nonprofit sectors that are eligible to utilize NCPA's cooperative purchasing contracts and thereby able to purchase products and services from its vendors, now including RxSS.
About Rx Savings Solutions
Founded by a pharmacist, Rx Savings Solutions helps people and payers reduce prescription drug costs through a combination of clinical technology, transparency, member engagement and concierge support. Currently 17 million members have access to personalized recommendations for lowering prescription costs and dedicated pharmacy experts to help navigate benefits, providers and pharmacies. For more information, visit rxss.com or follow them on LinkedIn and Twitter.
Contact:
Cecile Fradkin
S&C Public Relations Inc.
646-941-9139
media@rxss.com
SOURCE Rx Savings Solutions
