IBrands Global Acquires InCharged & Vendx, Turning Focus to Tech & Wellness

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IBrands Global , a leading international supply chain platform and brand collective, today announced it has completed the acquisitions of InCharged , the immersive technology pioneer, and Vendx , the interactive, touchscreen vending machine provider, and created a new company, BluLabs to act as the innovation arm of IBrands Global. The company has also appointed InCharged and Vendx founder and CEO Jessica Gonzalez as Chief Innovation Officer of both BluLabs and IBrands Global.

Creating a Chief Innovation Officer role, as well as the acquisition of these two companies, marks a shift towards first-to-market product innovation, experiential marketing, and a tech-driven approach for IBrands. Furthermore, it demonstrates a focus on solutions-based product innovation, expanding beyond IBrands' current portfolio of health, wellness, food service and fashion brands. IBrands' portfolio companies, including BluZen, bebe, EBY, Alloy Apparel, and Pam & Gela, will also have the opportunity to expand into a new form of retail via Vendx's fleet of touchless vending machines, which will open up thousands of locations in 2022.

"To be a market leader, you can't just create products to fill white space," IBrands CEO Remy Garson stated. "We're developing products that solve problems and create efficiencies in the lives' of our customers."

InCharged, founded in 2009, is the nation's leading cell phone charging station manufacturer and distributor with an extensive outdoor advertising platform. The company has also developed a line of UVC disinfection and air purification technology deployed in schools, hospitals and live events. Vendx is an interactive, touchscreen vending machine that uses sampling, social media engagement and gamification to incentivize consumer interaction, while gathering data for brands and marketers. InCharged and Vendx, both Woman & Minority Business Enterprise Certified brands, have worked with major companies such as Google, Toyota, AT&T, Estee Lauder and DKNY.

Both companies share synergies with IBrands. InCharge's line of disinfection and air purification technology pairs well with IBrands' food service division. Throughout the pandemic, IBrands became the country's largest importer of safety equipment to the food services industry, tallying more than $200M in disposable gloves, masks and other necessary supplies. Vendx's touchless vending machine line is a natural fit with IBrands fashion and health & wellness divisions that penetrate the retail market with distribution in over 6,000 retail doors.

"I am ready to roll up my sleeves and make a difference on day one," said Jessica Gonzalez. "The IBrands platform with its existing distribution gives me the opportunity to bring my most creative ideas to life with the full support of an execution-focused team, so my creations will reach the masses." Gonzalez will join the leadership ranks with Marc Garson, IBrands Founder & Chairman, Remy Garson, Chief Executive Officer, Cole Garson, Chief Operating Officer, and Darryn Garson, Chief Growth Officer.

About IBrands Global

IBrands is a leading lifestyle brand collective with diversified holdings under ownership and management. IBrands portfolio of companies include those in industries spanning fashion & accessories, consumer goods, health & wellness, and travel. IBrands designs, produces, and builds brands of distinction with distribution in retail, wholesale and ecommerce in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. IBrands Global's companies include Bluzen, bebe, EBY, Alloy Apparel, Pam & Gela and Calibreeze. Since the pandemic, IBrands, through its Remcoda food service division, has become the leading importer of safety equipment to the country's largest distributors, hospitality brands and big box retailers.

