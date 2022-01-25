Junior Achievement Launches "Take Flight" Awareness Campaign

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Junior Achievement (JA) is launching a new awareness campaign that focuses on helping kids connect what they learn in school and life outside the classroom. Titled "Take Flight," the campaign highlights how Junior Achievement learning experiences help students' dreams "take flight" when it comes to finding a fulfilling career as adults, achieving financial security, and even starting a business.
"Junior Achievement is committed to helping young people understand the role of education in helping them achieve their aspirations as adults," said Jack E. Kosakowski, President and CEO of Junior Achievement USA. "At JA, our goal is to provide hope to these young people by helping them make the connection between school and future career success, learning how to manage money, and understanding how to start a business if that's their dream. This campaign helps communicate that message."
Each year, Junior Achievement learning experiences reach more than 2.5 million young people in grades K through 12. These learning experiences are delivered by tens of thousands of volunteers, primarily from the business community, who teach proven programs focused on financial literacy, work readiness, and entrepreneurship.
The Take Flight campaign includes one 30-second television Public Service Announcement (PSA) and three 15-second PSAs. The PSAs feature students turning their dreams of youth into reality as adults. The campaign is launching in January 2022 and is intended to run throughout the year.
About Junior Achievement USA® (JA)
Junior Achievement is the world's largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices. JA programs are delivered by corporate and community volunteers, and provide relevant, hands-on experiences that give students from kindergarten through high school knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness, and entrepreneurship. Today, JA reaches more than 2.5 million students per year in 103 markets across the United States, with an additional 5.2 million students served by operations in 100 other countries worldwide. Junior Achievement USA is a member of JA Worldwide. Visit www.ja.org for more information.
