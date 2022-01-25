World-Renowned Plastic Surgeon, Dr. Daniel Del Vecchio, will be Conducting a Live BBL Surgery as Part of the 56th Annual Baker Gordon Symposium

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Dan Del Vecchio of Uptown Body Contouring, with offices in Boston, Chicago, New York, and now London, England, is a widely-known expert in performing Brazilian Butt Lift, or BBL, surgery. Dr. Del Vecchio has joined the Baker Gordon Symposium 2022's esteemed faculty as they commemorate, "56 Years of Gratitude: Embracing a Rebirth-Articulating the Aesthetic Refinements for a New Era." The tradition of combining didactics with live demonstrations by masters in plastic surgery has always been the hallmark of Baker Gordon Symposiums. Dr. Del Vecchio's live surgical presentation will focus on the aesthetic treatment planning and technical nuances of high definition liposuction of the female patient and restoring the silhouette in conjunction with gluteal augmentation. The procedure will demonstrate technical considerations in terms of creating regional definition, muscle etching and aesthetic volumetric enhancement to produce desired aesthetic outcomes.

Board certified plastic surgeon, Dr. Dan Del Vecchio, is recognized as an innovator in body shaping and a respected expert in the Brazilian Butt Lift, or BBL, procedure. Educated at Harvard and Yale, Dr. Del Vecchio has an exceptional background and is truly one of the top plastic surgeons in the world, offering outstanding results for his patients. Dr. Del Vecchio has been published in many medical journals and educational textbooks and is a respected lecturer who has presented on six different continents at prestigious conventions and conferences.

"It is always a privilege to be on the faculty of this symposium. This exchange of knowledge between medical professionals at the conference makes us all better at what we do," says Dr. Daniel Del Vecchio.

Dr. Del Vecchio graduated from both Yale and Harvard Universities, then served his general surgery residency at Massachusetts General Hospital, followed by a residency in plastic surgery. His training continued with a fellowship in cosmetic surgery at the University of Pennsylvania, followed by a graduate degree in business from Columbia University. Beyond his impressive education, professional accolades and credentials, his natural, stunning results are what speak the most about his surgical skills and anatomical artistry.

Dr. Del Vecchio has published numerous papers and medical journals on the topic of plastic surgery, including chapters in major aesthetic textbooks. This has earned him national recognition and is distinguished as an innovative leader in the plastic surgery community. He has lectured all across the United States, including international seminars around the world. He has also assisted in the training and education of surgical residents at Tufts New England Medical Center and Harvard's Massachusetts General Hospital.

