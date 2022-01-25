Zomentum Acquires Goolash, Adds SaaS License Management and Billing Reconciliation to Revenue Platform

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zomentum, creators of the first intelligent Revenue Platform for technology partners, announced today it has acquired Belgium-based Goolash, an automated license management and billing reconciliation solution. Preventing revenue leakage, Goolash automatically reconciles clients' software licenses with customer accounts to ensure accurate billing.
As part of the acquisition, Goolash CEO and Founder Jef Bogaerts and the Goolash team will join Zomentum. Additional terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
"Technology partners are managing thousands of recurring licenses usually with manual processes, which is an administrative nightmare. They're well aware that they're leaking revenue when client licenses fall through the cracks. What they don't know is there's a simple and effective solution," said Shruti Ghatge, CEO of Zomentum. "Adding Goolash's license management and billing reconciliation to the Zomentum Revenue Platform solves this critical pain point and exemplifies our continued commitment to supporting the entire revenue lifecycle for our partners."
Typically, technology partners manually reconcile SaaS licenses when time permits. Since SaaS licenses are added frequently, the lag time before reconciliation inevitably allows billing discrepancies to persist, resulting in lost revenue. By acquiring Goolash, Zomentum alleviates this problem by pushing license changes from the SaaS vendor to the PSA within seconds, so there's no need for reconciliation later.
"We created Goolash to solve the SaaS licensing-billing gap for our own MSP and have been helping other solutions providers plug this drain on their revenue streams since 2017," said Bogaerts. "Goolash is a robust and deep solution that's been tried and tested by the partner community. It's a perfect complement to Zomentum's Revenue Platform. Together, we help partners earn, grow and manage their revenue."
Goolash maximizes profits with a carefree, automated billing integration between all major vendors. A partner's data is reconciled in three ways:
1. Continuously, via integrations with leading SaaS vendors
2. Periodically, by uploading vendor billing reports, which are mapped to customer accounts in about five minutes -- significantly faster than manual reconciliation
3. Automatically, by emailing .csv data straight to Goolash
Additionally, Goolash offers an API to connect with any vendor and, alternatively, an automated data import wizard.
The application also has out-of-the-box integrations with leading software vendors such as Microsoft 365, Google Workspace, Webroot, Bitdefender, GravityZone Cloud MSP Security, Sophos, Exclaimer, Duo, Datto SaaS Protection and Datto RMM, Altaro VM, Acronis Cyberprotect and SolarWinds backup (coming soon), Microsoft Azure and more.
Managing profits with a distributor-independent, automated billing integration for their software vendors and PSA is a no-brainer for technology partners who want to add revenue by simplifying operations. Now, more partners will be able to embrace this technology in 2022. Autotask is currently supported, and Zomentum plans to release integrations with Connectwise and HaloPSA in the second quarter of 2022.
Zomentum will integrate the Goolash capabilities within its Revenue Platform but is making the software available to technology partners immediately as a standalone service. Partners may request a free trial at http://www.zomentum.com/license-reconciliation.
About Goolash
Goolash optimizes billing reconciliation and maximizes profits for technology providers worldwide with an automated billing integration between major vendors and professional service automation (PSA) systems. Goolash automates the SaaS billing process, creating contracts in the PSA for every SaaS license sold. It saves time and money by automatically keeping track of any changes, subscriber additions, or new products, removing the need for manual intervention. Learn more at https://goolash.io.
About Zomentum
Founded in 2018, Zomentum delivers the world's first Revenue Platform for technology partners. Zomentum's revolutionary end-to-end platform consolidates numerous tools while enabling technology partners to earn, grow and manage revenue quickly and cost-effectively. Thousands of partners across America, Europe and Australia trust Zomentum to accelerate the growth of their businesses. The Zomentum Revenue Platform fuels IT sales revenue of $500 million a year and counting. Zomentum is based in San Francisco, with offices in the U.S. and India. The company is backed by leading investors, including Accel Partners, Elevation Capital, Green Oaks Capital and Eight Roads Ventures. Learn more at http://www.zomentum.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.
