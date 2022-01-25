InMarket President Todd Morris Appointed to Co-CEO to Lead Growth

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InMarket, a leader in 360-degree consumer intelligence and real-time activation, today announced that President Todd Morris has been appointed to Co-CEO, effective immediately.
In his new role, Morris will manage growth including finance, sales, marketing and operations. Co-Founder and Co-CEO Todd Dipaola will continue to lead innovation and culture, with a special focus on product.
"InMarket's remarkable growth is a testament to Todd Dipaola's leadership and the outstanding team he's built," said Morris. "Since InMarket's founding in 2010, Todd's vision for the product, and specifically how brands understand consumer behavior in the real world, has always been the driving force behind every achievement. Now, as I step into the Co-CEO role, we'll enable Todd to double down on product-centric vision while I take the lead on growth and scale. Together we have a shared vision for the future of InMarket and we're incredibly excited for what's to come."
Morris joined InMarket in 2019 on the Board of Directors and began serving as President in July 2021. He brings over 25 years of experience in high growth, data-driven businesses to the table, having joined InMarket from Label Insight where he served as CEO until their acquisition by NielsenIQ in May 2021. Morris scaled the business to become one of the world's largest product attribute metadata platform and was named one of the Top 20 Retail Tech CEOs of 2021.
Prior to Label Insight, Morris served as Global President of Catalina Marketing, a leader in performance marketing and shopper intelligence, where he grew revenue through network expansion, product innovation, and industry relationships. While at Catalina, Morris also served on the Board of NCSolutions for five years. Previously, Morris served in various leadership roles in Procter & Gamble's multi-billion dollar Laundry & Cleaning products business.
"As we continue to build InMarket in its second decade, we're thrilled to have Todd Morris in the driver's seat. His experience and savvy are unmatched in this industry. Most importantly, he is an immediately identifiable Good Peep, which is one of our core values, and it shines through in everything he does," said Dipaola. "I'm so grateful for the entire winning team we've built here, and for Todd to be onboard in this role guiding InMarket to the next level."
The announcement comes off a year for InMarket that was highlighted by growth, launches and awards. The company launched major products including curbside activation and its next generation Lift Conversion Index attribution tool with sales lift. Overall, InMarket added 69 net new employees in 2021 and won numerous awards, including Best Location-Based Marketing Platform at the MarTech Breakthrough Awards, and ranked #280 in the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 List.
About InMarket
Since 2010, InMarket has been a leader in 360-degree consumer intelligence and real-time marketing for thousands of major brands. Through InMarket's data-driven marketing platform, brands can build targeted audiences, activate real-time, and measure success in driving sales.
InMarket, which has raised no venture capital funding to date, holds more than 27 patents across location, attribution and digital marketing, and its GeoLink self-service marketing platform was awarded Best Location Marketing Platform at the 2021 MartTech Breakthrough Awards and Best Location Platform at the 2020 Digiday Technology Awards. InMarket ranked 280 on the 2021 Deloitte Technology Fast 500 list and its nationwide team is united across more than 20 states. For more information, visit www.inmarket.com.
