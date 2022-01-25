VHS Learning Celebrates Twenty-Year Partnerships with Schools and Educational Consortiums

BOSTON, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- VHS Learning is pleased to celebrate its partnership with four educational organizations that have been with the program for twenty or more years. These schools, districts, and consortiums helped to pioneer the use of VHS Learning's online program to build equity and expand educational opportunities for their students.

"In 1996 we were awarded a U.S. Department of Education Technology Innovation Challenge Grant. Online learning was in its infancy, and we worked closely with a small group of innovative schools who helped us establish a strong foundation for the work we do today," said Carol DeFuria, President & CEO of VHS Learning. "Without them, our program could not have grown to its current size, serving students in all 50 US states and 63 countries around the world. This year marks our 26th year of operation, and we want to recognize these forward-thinking partners who are true pioneers in online education."

The four partners are:

Anna High School in Anna, Ohio, partnered with VHS Learning (then known as "Virtual High School") in 1998. The school is in a rural area and serves more than 350 students.

Catholic Independent Schools, Everett, Massachusetts, joined the VHS Learning network of partners in 2001. The consortium serves 10 schools in Massachusetts and one in Ohio.

Montgomery County Intermediate Unit in Norristown, Pennsylvania became a partner in 2000. The regional educational service agency provides services to the county's more than 200 schools.

Nipmuc Regional High School in Upton, Massachusetts, joined the VHS Learning network of partners in 1999. The suburban school serves more than 600 students.

"We take pride in offering a quality of service that compels schools to stay with us," said DeFuria. "In fact, our school retention rates average 92% year after year."

VHS Learning offers more than 250 unique online courses including 24 AP® offerings, innovative STEM and humanities programs, and a wide variety of unique electives. The teachers who provide instruction for VHS Learning courses are high school certified in their subject areas and 81% possessing a master's degree or higher.

About VHS Learning

VHS Learning is a nonprofit organization with over 25 years of experience providing world-class online programs to students and schools everywhere. Offering more than 250 unique online courses for high school credit, including 24 AP® courses, credit recovery and enrichment courses, and a selection of dual-credit options, VHS Learning is accredited by Middle States Association Commission on Elementary and Secondary Schools (MSA-CESS), Accrediting Commission for Schools, Western Association of Schools and Colleges (ACS WASC), and Cognia. Courses are approved for initial eligibility by NCAA. For more information about VHS Learning please visit https://www.vhslearning.org/ and follow on Twitter at @VHSLearning.

