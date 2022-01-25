PriceSpider Announces Acquisition of Hatch and Expands Global Retailer Network

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, PriceSpider, the global leader in brand commerce technology encompassing commerce enablement and digital shelf analytics, announced its acquisition of Hatch, an Amsterdam-based software-as-a-service company that helps brands drive sales by making products "shoppable." The newest addition gives PriceSpider the most comprehensive global presence of any commerce enablement and digital shelf analytics company in the world. Together PriceSpider and Hatch will help brands better understand consumer buying patterns to optimize digital touchpoints globally.

"With the continued, rapid growth of ecommerce, brands need access to data that will help them drive more sales online, and with the acquisition of Hatch, PriceSpider is now perfectly positioned to serve global brands within a single, expansive global retailer network," said Sean Downs, CEO of PriceSpider. "By combining Hatch and PriceSpider data acquisition technologies, PriceSpider becomes the most robust, data-rich real-time platform in the world, solidifying PriceSpider's clear market advantage in enhancing customer journeys and optimizing the digital shelf worldwide."

Hatch's where to buy technology and vast global retailer network has been the hallmark of its success. By creating a clear path to purchase across all channels, combining digital and local stock feeds, Hatch has successfully tapped into an otherwise elusive local retail partner network ranging from Europe to Asia and London to Taipei. Combined with PriceSpider's existing footprint, this acquisition creates the most expansive and efficient way to capture commerce data worldwide, including a global footprint to service clients and retailers within their local timezone and language. PriceSpider now serves over 90 countries globally with a total retailer network of 32,000."

"Like PriceSpider, Hatch's mission is to make the world shoppable by connecting brands to consumers and consumers to their preferred retailers," said Joris Kroese, CEO of Hatch. "By combining Hatch and PriceSpider's offerings, we make a giant step towards that mission and there is no other commerce enablement technology that can serve brands better."

PriceSpider's Brand Commerce Platform — including shoppable where to buy solutions, digital shelf analytics and minimum advertised price (MAP) technologies — protects brand integrity online by delivering deeper insights into how consumers shop and choose brands. PriceSpider has been listed among the Inc. 5000 fastest-growing private American companies for the past two years in a row. With this acquisition, PriceSpider and Hatch will serve more than 2,000 of the world's most renowned brands across the globe.

"Over the past two and a half years, PriceSpider has acquired ORIS Intelligence, adding a best-in-class MAP solution to PriceSpider's product portfolio, as well as CommerceConnector, which further expanded global retailer partnerships across Europe and Australasia," said Scott Hoch, partner at Frontier Growth. "By bringing Hatch into the PriceSpider family, PriceSpider is poised for significant growth in ecommerce to outpace the technological demands global consumer brands need."

For more information on PriceSpider, visit: https://www.pricespider.com.

About PriceSpider

PriceSpider is reinventing the way brands conduct commerce by helping them deliver the shopping experience their customers demand. PriceSpider crawls thousands of ecommerce websites and marketplaces in near real-time to arm brands with actionable insights on consumer shopping behavior, which leads to maximum shoppability across every possible touchpoint and an optimized customer experience through digital shelf analytics. PriceSpider also helps the world's brands, big and small, build long-lasting relationships with their shoppers, leading to more revenue and higher profit margins. Learn more by visiting http://www.pricespider.com.

About Hatch

Hatch is a marketing technology company, leading the way in Where to Buy solutions and services. Hatch connects top brands with global retailers (both online and in-store), allowing consumers to purchase products through every touchpoint. By blurring the lines between physical stores and e-commerce, Hatch breaks down the silos between various sales channels and enables true omni-channel experiences, while enhancing the customer journey and strengthening retail relations.

