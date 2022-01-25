Automotive Electronic Brake System Market Size Will Grow by 17.01 Mn Units | Increasing Electrification in Vehicles to Boost Market Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Electronic Brake System Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the automotive electronic brake system market between 2021 and 2026 is 17.01 mn units. The report also identifies the market to witness a decelerating CAGR of 3.90% during the forecast period.
To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Read our FREE Sample.
Key Market Dynamics:
- Market Driver
The increasing electrification in vehicles is notably driving the automotive electronic brake system market growth. The electronic components installed in modern vehicles are witnessed to boost their functional efficiency, control emission, and reduce the overall weight. Electrification in the automotive industry has enhanced the driving technology, fuel systems, braking systems, and safety systems.
- Market Challenges
However, factors such as high cost of development and maintenance of electronic brake systems will challenge market growth. The transformation of components and braking systems in automobiles currently is from mechanical to electro-mechanical or all-electronic systems resulting in rise in the cost of development in comparison with the hydraulic or mechanical braking systems. Moreover, the costs involved in the maintenance and repair of such systems are high. Thus, the high costs involved in the electronic brake systems is expected to hamper the automotive electronic brake system market growth during the forecast period.
To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Download Sample Report Right Here!
Key Market Segment Analysis:
The automotive electronic brake system market report is segmented by Type (Passenger vehicles, Light commercial vehicles, Heavy commercial vehicles, and Buses and coaches) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA)
The passenger vehicle segment held the largest market share in 2021 and the segment will continue to retain its dominance in the market during the forecast period mainly due to its growing demand in the emerging economies.
APAC will be the leading region with 47% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The growing demand for automotive safety is one of the major factors influencing the growth of the regional market. Safety features are now in great demand from consumers in developing countries such as China. The high adoption of commercial vehicles in countries such as China, India, and South Korea is contributing to market growth in the region. the emergence of new OEMs in APAC over the last few years is also contributing to the growth in automobile sales, which, in turn, is driving the automotive electronic brake system market in the region.
View our sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments, and regional opportunities in the report.
Some Companies Mentioned
- Aisin Corp.
- Akebono Brake Industry Co. Ltd.
- Brembo Spa
- Continental AG
- Knorr Bremse AG
- Mando Corp.
- Nissan Motor Co. Ltd.
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Tenneco Inc.
- ZF Friedrichshafen AG
- To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key strategic initiatives in a tailor-made report, Speak to Our Analysts
Related Reports:
Automotive Engine Market by Fuel Type, Arrangement of Cylinder, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Automotive Clutch Actuator Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Automotive Electronic Brake System Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Decelerate at a CAGR of 3.90%
Market growth 2022-2026
17.01 mn units
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
4.21
Regional analysis
APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
APAC at 47%
Key consumer countries
China, US, Japan, India, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Aisin Corp., Akebono Brake Industry Co. Ltd., Brembo Spa, Continental AG, Knorr Bremse AG, Mando Corp., Nissan Motor Co. Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Tenneco Inc., and ZF Friedrichshafen AG
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Market Landscape
- Market Sizing
- Five Forces Analysis
- Market Segmentation by Type
- Customer landscape
- Geographic Landscape
- Vendor Landscape
- Vendor Analysis
- Appendix
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.