Roses are Red, Violets are Blue, Write a Love Note on Tyson® Nuggets to Express Your 'I Love You'

SPRINGDALE, Ark., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Food is often an expression of love. And this Valentine's Day, Tyson® brand is inviting Americans to show their love to a sweetheart, friend or family member with the brand's beloved heart-shaped chicken nuggets, Nuggets of Love. Made with 100% white meat chicken raised with no antibiotics ever, Tyson Nuggets of Love are now available for a limited time at select retailers nationwide.
To help people say, "I love you" this Valentine's Day, Tyson brand is providing a way to help write sweet (and savory!) notes on their nuggets. The brand is giving away a limited-edition Sauce Stylus that works like a pen; simply fill the Sauce Stylus with a favorite dipping sauce and start scribing. Nugget lovers can enter for a chance to win a Sauce Stylus by tagging their valentine and using the hashtag #SayItWithNuggets and #sweepstakes on the Tyson brand Instagram giveaway announcement post now until January 31, 2022. Two hundred fifty valid entries will be randomly selected to receive a Sauce Stylus and a coveted bag of Tyson Nuggets of Love. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S. (D.C), 18+. Ends 1/31/22. See the official rules here.
Valentines can also send their special someone a virtual nugget gram by visiting the #SayItWithNuggets highlight reel on the Tyson brand Instagram page.
"Our Nuggets of Love are a fan favorite, and this year we wanted to do something extra saucy for our millions of fans," said Colleen Hall, senior director of marketing, Tyson brand. "This Valentine's Day, nothing says love better than a warm, yummy chicken nugget."
About Tyson® Brand
In the 1930s, John W. Tyson moved his family to Arkansas and began delivering farm-raised chickens from his truck. From those humble beginnings, the Tyson brand grew, finding new ways to help feed the nation while staying true to its original belief that every family deserves to have high quality farm-raised chicken on their table. The brand's portfolio of products includes Tyson® Fresh and Frozen Chicken, Tyson Naturals® Chicken, Grilled & Ready® Chicken, Any'tizers® Snacks, Tyson® Air Fried Chicken, Tyson® Chicken Nuggets and Crispy Strips, giving families more to love every day with its vast portfolio of products. For more information, visit www.Tyson.com.
SOURCE Tyson Brand
