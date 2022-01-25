Opptly Names Lori Hock Its New CEO

HOUSTON, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Opptly, an HR Technology leader and direct sourcing innovator for contingent workforce management, permanent recruitment, and total talent acquisition solutions, announced that it has named Lori Hock as CEO.
Ms. Hock will lead the evolution of Opptly's comprehensive strategy and growth at a time when progressive workforce strategies are paramount to the engagement and recruitment of talent. Her leadership will position Opptly to best help companies execute a winning talent acquisition solution and drive their business initiatives forward.
"Lori is a highly accomplished Human Capital Management executive who brings diverse experience and valuable new capabilities to Opptly," said Tim O'Rourke, Chairman of Opptly. "Her proven track record of driving strategic vision and transformation while delivering real results within both large, established companies and scaling businesses make her the ideal person to move our business forward."
Ms. Hock brings deep industry experience as a Global Professional Services executive and human-capital industry expert. She most recently served as Chief Executive Officer, Americas for Hudson RPO, a global talent solutions company with expertise in recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) solutions. Previously, she was with Adecco Solutions (now known as Pontoon), serving as the company's President and a member of the global leadership team. In this role, she led the design and build of Adecco's Americas Managed Services business, which grew to become one of the largest MSP providers in the staffing industry.
"I'm excited to join Opptly at this pivotal time. Access to talent is at the forefront of corporate strategy as companies struggle to attract and retain people amidst the Great Resignation," said Ms. Hock. She added, "Opptly's propriety AI technology, combined with a long history in talent acquisition, creates a tremendous opportunity to deliver new, sophisticated direct sourcing solutions that reimagine how we help companies find their greatest asset: talent."
About Opptly
Revolutionizing the way talent and work connect, Opptly's direct sourcing technology maximizes our client's brand power, enhances the hiring experience, and gives candidates easy access to targeted work opportunities that fit their workstyle. As utilized by many Fortune 1000 clients, our modern platform combines Opptly's advanced, proprietary AI technology with expert curation to deliver industry-leading talent solutions quickly and cost-effectively through a familiar, user-focused experience that matches today's direct-connect technologies. Learn more about Opptly at opptly.ai.
