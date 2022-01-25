Nanjing Municipal Bureau of Culture and Tourism Launches 'Study Abroad' Virtual YouTube Series

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Educationally-minded travelers yearning for faraway places can now immerse themselves in the rich history and culture of the ancient Chinese capital of Nanjing without ever leaving home. The Nanjing Municipal Bureau of Culture and Tourism is pleased to announce its new "Virtual Study Abroad" YouTube series which launched on January 11. Each week through February 15, a new video will be released that that shows one of the destination's signature attractions through the eyes of a foreigner. After viewing each video, participants will be invited to take a quiz on Instagram Stories @GoToNanjing to test out their knowledge and learn even more. Ready to review the syllabus? Here are the subjects that will be covered:
Chapter 1: Qinhuai River Scenic Area, the "Mother River" of Nanjing and the destination's tourism hub
Chapter 2: Niushou Mountain, a sacred Buddhist site with a spectacular underground palace
Chapter 3: UNESCO World Heritage-designated Ming Tombs located on Purple Mountain
Chapter 4: Nanjing City Wall, the world's longest circular city wall
Chapter 5: Nanjing Confucius Temple, originally constructed in 1034
Chapter 6: Grand Baoen Temple, a high tech reimagination of one of Nanjing's ancient wonders
Recognized as one of the four great ancient capitals of China, Nanjing has served as the capital city of 10 Chinese dynasties and regimes for a total of more than 1,800 years and is home to some of the country's most significant historical sites. More information on the destination can be found at http://www.GoToNanjing.com.
About Nanjing
Nanjing, the capital of Jiangsu Province, is situated in the Yangtze River Delta area 190 miles northwest of Shanghai. Recognized as one of the four great ancient capitals of China, Nanjing has served as the capital city of 10 Chinese dynasties and regimes for a total of more than 1,800 years. A sophisticated metropolis and a modern center of history, education, and culture, Nanjing is home to some of the country's most significant historical attractions such as the Xiaoling Tomb of the Ming Dynasty, a UNESCO World Heritage Site; Dr. Sun Yat-sen's Mausoleum; The Presidential Palace; and a City Wall that dates back more than 600 years. Popular attractions also include China's oldest public library and one of the country's first museums, the Nanjing Museum.
Nanjing is accessible by Nanjing Lukou International Airport (NKG) with daily flights from North America. Three train stations – Nanjing Railway Station, Nanjing South Railway Station, and Nanjing West Railway Station – connect Nanjing to all of China's major cities, including Shanghai, which is a 90-minute ride via bullet train or three hours by car.
For more information on Nanjing, visit http://www.GoToNanjing.com or follow the destination on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter or YouTube @GoToNanjing.
