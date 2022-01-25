MentorcliQ Names Disney Executive as Mentoring Champion of the Year

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, MentorcliQ, the gold standard in employee mentoring software, announced Disney General Entertainment Content Director of Career and Performance, Sean Cain, as the MentorcliQ 2021 Mentoring Champion of the Year. The award is presented to an individual who is committed to MentorcliQ's mission of providing every employee with a great mentor to help them thrive in their career. MentorcliQ evaluates candidates for this award based on their outstanding commitment to promoting a mentoring culture within their organization as well as their drive to inspire peers to advocate for mentoring programs at their own companies.

"Sean is a mentoring trailblazer who goes above and beyond to support his team as evidenced by the culture he has built at Disney General Entertainment and The Walt Disney Company," said Phil George, president and CEO of MentorcliQ. "MentorcliQ recognizes champions, like Sean, who are deeply committed to creating or enhancing a mentoring culture within their organization, but who are also advocates that educate and influence others outside of their company. As companies today adjust to prolonged pandemic work-from-home practices, virtual mentoring programs provide employee engagement and professional development while helping foster corporate culture."

With a large percentage of the workforce continuing to be remote and many employees feeling more disconnected than ever, the past 18 months have been challenging for all businesses. Cain supplemented existing Disney General Entertainment mentoring efforts with initiatives focused on work-from-home support including remote corporate culture building, employee career development, and virtual team experiences.

"Mentoring is relationship-building — and one of the greatest benefits we can offer to our employees," added Cain. "With the help of MentorcliQ, our mentoring program has helped us unlock human and social capital within our organization and, as a result, has changed the way we do business by connecting our team members to one another and delivering significant ROI through increased employee retention and career advancement."

Cain has a proven history of building successful mentoring programs at both Disney General Entertainment and at Fox Networks Group (a subsidiary of 21st Century Fox) where he was selected in 2019 as the MentorcliQ Workforce Game Changer for the dynamic and effective mentoring he championed there. He is also a popular guest speaker at MentorcliQ events including MentorCom.

This is the second year MentorcliQ has presented the Mentoring Champion of the Year award. To learn more about MentorcliQ and its unparalleled employee mentoring software, visit https://www.mentorcliq.com/

