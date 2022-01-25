Frost & Sullivan Recognizes Startek® with Americas New Product Innovation Award

SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan, a leading management consultancy supporting clients on their journey to visionary innovation and transformational growth, announced today that it has honored Startek® SRT, a global provider of customer experience (CX) management solutions, with the 2021 Americas New Product Innovation Award for customer experience outsourcing services.
"Companies must move forward with centralized data and automated tasks and interactions through self-service tools," said Sebastian Menutti, industry principal, Frost & Sullivan. "But, human agents must still be available when intuition, emotional intelligence, and empathy are required to deliver positive customer outcomes. This award recognizes the Startek approach that seamlessly combines live agent interactions with digital solutions to deliver added benefit for their customers."
Startek enables its partners to integrate digital technologies and live interactions to deliver best-in-class CX. At the same time, Startek Cloud uses cloud capabilities to enable agents to work securely and effectively work from anywhere, delivering enhanced business continuity.
"Startek Cloud enables teams to work efficiently and securely across geographies and devices, facilitating seamless integration between home-based agents and those working from traditional brick-and-mortar environments. Built-in security structures guarantee last-mile data privacy and compliance, ensuring that every business interaction takes place in a safe environment," said Riana Barnard, Best Practices research analyst, Frost & Sullivan. "CX solutions from Startek demonstrate the company's commitment to excellence and innovation."
By leveraging the science of human communication and combining this with innovative digital platforms, Startek optimizes voice-of-customer (VoC) analysis and improves interactions across all channels.
"We are proud to be recognized by Frost & Sullivan with the Americas 2021 New Product Innovation Award for our investments in cloud-based and digital solutions," said Vivek Sharma, global chief revenue officer, Startek. "As a leading CX solutions provider, we are committed to leveraging the power of artificial intelligence and automation across channels to drive business growth and deliver exceptional value to our clients and their customers. This award demonstrates the impact we are having for our clients."
Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development based on in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research. Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that develops an innovative element in a product by leveraging leading-edge technologies. The award recognizes the value-added features and benefits of the product and the increased return on investment (ROI) it gives customers.
About Frost & Sullivan
For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.
About Startek
Startek is a global provider of tech-enabled customer experience (CX) management solutions, digital transformation, and technology services to leading brands. Startek is committed to impacting clients' business outcomes by enhancing customer experience and digital & AI enablement across all touchpoints and channels. Startek has more than 40,000 CX experts spread across 46 delivery campuses in 13 countries. The company services over 200 clients across a range of industries, including banking and financial services, insurance, technology, telecom, healthcare, travel and hospitality, e-commerce, consumer goods, retail, and energy and utilities. To learn more, visit www.startek.com
About Startek Cloud
Startek Cloud, is a campus-on-cloud platform. It underpins the Startek future of work strategy, building on the cloud's ability to enable flexible operating models. The technology and process frameworks help employees work from anywhere and on any device, while built-in security governance ensures secure operations at all times. To learn more, visit www.startek.com/starcloud
Contact:
Lindsey Whitaker
P: 1.210.477.8457
E: Lindsey.Whitaker@frost.com
SOURCE Frost & Sullivan
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.