Sunwest Bank Expands into the Southeast and Opens Branch in Sarasota, FL

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunwest Bank, a leading entrepreneurial business bank, is pleased to announce it has opened a branch in Sarasota, Florida. The branch will be Sunwest Bank's first office in Florida, joining their existing 13 locations across Arizona, California, Idaho and Utah.
"I'm proud to announce Sunwest Bank has expanded into the Florida Market," said Chad Campbell, Sunwest Bank President, Florida. "My Sunwest Bank team and I have deep roots in the communities we serve and a passion for helping our clients achieve their financial goals. Sunwest Bank's financial strength, entrepreneurial spirit, and highly experienced team make a winning combination that will serve the Sarasota community well."
Founded in 1969, Sunwest Bank has served local entrepreneurs and small-medium sized businesses for over 50 years. The opening of the Sarasota branch will continue its mission of helping entrepreneurs achieve their American dream and give back to the communities it serves.
"The Florida expansion represents Sunwest Bank's continued growth and success as we move into 2022," said Carson Lappetito, Sunwest Bank President. "With Chad and his team's wealth of experience and leadership skills, I am confident Sunwest, and the Florida team will bring an entrepreneurial banking experience and positive impact to the Sarasota community."
To learn more about Sunwest Bank, visit https://www.sunwestbank.com/.
About Sunwest Bank
Founded in 1969, Sunwest Bank is a privately held commercial bank with more than $2.0 Billion in assets. Headquartered in Irvine, CA, with operations in California, Arizona, Idaho, and Utah; Sunwest is an entrepreneurial business bank with a long tradition of providing excellent service to entrepreneurs, privately held corporations, family offices, small-medium sized business and real estate developers throughout the Western United States. Sunwest Bank is a Member FDIC and Equal Housing Lender.
Media Contact Info:
Interdependence PR for Sunwest Bank
Laura Waldron, VP Public Relations
328345@email4pr.com; 949-777-2485
SOURCE Sunwest Bank
